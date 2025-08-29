Ark Invest Buys $17 Million of Bitmine Immersion to Ride Ethereum Bet

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest bought 339,113 shares of Bitmine Immersion on 27 August, spending roughly $16

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest bought 339,113 shares of Bitmine Immersion on 27 August, spending roughly $16.9 million across several of its exchange-traded funds after the crypto-related stock fell almost 8 percent. The purchase deepens Ark’s exposure to the company, which has positioned itself as a proxy play on Ethereum holdings.

Bitmine Immersion has been rapidly expanding its digital-asset balance sheet, disclosing the acquisition of 78,791 Ether—valued at about $350 million—and a related $213 million fundraising round completed within the past three days. Management says the goal is to amass as much as 5 percent of the total Ether in circulation.

Ark’s latest tranche follows earlier purchases of the stock this year and underscores the asset manager’s conviction that Bitmine’s Ethereum-treasury strategy can deliver outsized returns if Ether continues to outperform Bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency benchmarks.

