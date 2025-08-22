Ark Invest reduced its holdings of Robinhood stock by $1.58 million yesterday

By: PANews
2025/08/22 09:19
PANews reported on August 22 that according to Ark Invest Daily data, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest reduced its holdings of 14,914 shares of Robinhood (HOOD) on August 21, which was approximately US$1.58 million based on the closing price of the day.

Coinstats2025/08/22 12:31
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:44
PANews2025/08/22 11:50
