ARK pushes on BitMine with a new 15.6 million dollars

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 01:34
CROSS
CROSS$0.21248-4.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018779+2.97%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1794+3.75%
Octavia
VIA$0.0156-2.50%
Ethereum
ETH$4,455.19-2.26%
ARK
ARK$0.4541+0.35%

ARK Invest has increased its exposure to BitMine Immersion (BMNR) with a new purchase of approximately 15.6 million dollars, as shown by the daily trading data at ARK daily trades and reported in the statement released in July via PR Newswire. The order adds to the previous investment announced in July 2025 and confirms the growth of ARK’s exposure to issuers with treasuries or revenues linked to Ether.

Overall, ARK’s position in BMNR now exceeds ~307 million dollars, according to market reports and aggregated filings, reinforcing the allocation strategy in Ether linked to the corporate treasury.

According to the data collected by our editorial team and the cross-analysis of SEC filings and market reports, the operation was recorded on August 28, 2025, in ARK’s daily trading. Industry analysts monitoring ETF portfolios note that repeated tranches on crypto-native stocks are a method adopted to gain exposure to the ecosystem without directly holding tokens in regulated funds.

The Details: Bitmine Purchases Distributed Across Three ARK ETFs

The latest tranche, executed on Wednesday, is documented by ARK’s daily trading. The breakdown by vehicle is as follows:

| ETF ARK | BMNR Shares Purchased |
| ——————————————- | ———————- |
| ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) | 227,569 |
| ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) | 70,991 |
| ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) | 40,553 |

With this block, the approach of ARK Invest towards companies that integrate Ethereum into their business models is confirmed.

A consistent bet with ETH allocation

In this context, ARK’s thesis is clear: focus on companies that accumulate or expose their business to Ethereum, in order to obtain a beta on the asset without necessarily holding the tokens directly in regulated funds. The investment in BMNR complements the stake in Coinbase, amounting to approximately 676 million dollars according to recent filings, as highlighted in the latest communications to SEC EDGAR. An interesting aspect is that the size of the position in BMNR appears as an additional piece to diversify exposure to the ETH ecosystem.

it reads in the statement released in July.

Impact on BMNR Stock and Market Context

On the day of the operation, BMNR closed the session around 46.03 dollars (with a decline of about 7.85% compared to the day) and recorded further slight declines in after-hours, settling around 45.01 dollars, according to market data reported by The Block. It should be noted that the short-term volatility did not erase the recovery achieved since the beginning of the year: some reports indicate YTD gains exceeding 500% for the stock, highlighting the strong speculative component present in the segment.

Impact of the Operation on ARK’s Strategy

The increase in exposure to BMNR strengthens ARK’s indirect strategy towards ETH, through holdings in companies that benefit from reserves or revenues linked to the asset. In this way, the manager combines the pursuit of technological growth with an allocation in Ether mediated by the industrial activity of its investees. Looking ahead, the positioning could offer selective leverage on the ecosystem cycles.

Risks and Governance: The Dossiers on CFOs’ Desks

  • Volatility: the price movements of ETH can be reflected in the multiples of exposed companies.
  • Regulation: the regulatory evolution regarding the accounting and custody of digital assets remains a central theme.
  • Operations: choices related to custody, security, and internal control in the case of direct holding are crucial.

For companies, managing a treasury in Ethereum can redefine the risk-return profile of the balance sheet, offering greater growth opportunities along with more pronounced fluctuations; the choice between direct and indirect exposure thus remains at the center of the governance debate.

Current Trend: More ETH in Balances, More Indirect Exposure

In recent months, several managers have increased their exposure to ETH, both through direct holding of the tokens and through investments in crypto-native companies. A significant aspect is the gradual approach: in the case of ARK, the tranches reported in July 2025 and the additions in August on BMNR outline a progressive path, confirmed by daily reports and periodic filings.

The debate: strategic asset or balance sheet risk?

The adoption of “crypto-forward” fiscal policies reignites the debate between those who consider ETH a growth reserve and those who fear possible procyclical effects on margins and multiples. In this context, ARK’s choice on BMNR could encourage other asset managers to consider similar vehicles to gain exposure to the Ethereum ecosystem, avoiding direct purchase of the tokens.

Conclusion

ARK’s latest purchase of BMNR reinforces an already structural thesis: increasing exposure to the Ethereum ecosystem through equity in companies that adopt models and reserves linked to ETH. A strategy that, while it can amplify returns during bull phases, also requires discipline in managing regulatory, custody, and the inherent volatility risks of the asset. For boards, balancing growth opportunities and risk control remains the central challenge.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/28/ark-pushes-on-bitmine-new-15-6-million-dollars-to-strengthen-exposure-to-ethereum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Share
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07568+0.98%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4085+4.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02522-0.98%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Share
Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Aave Labs heeft met de lancering van Horizon een nieuwe mijlpaal gezet in de samensmelting van traditionele financiële markten en DeFi. Het platform maakt het voor instellingen mogelijk om stablecoins te lenen tegen reële activa zoals tokenized Treasuries, obligaties en andere gereguleerde financiële producten. Daarmee geeft Aave een duidelijke richting aan de toekomst van institutionele stablecoin leningen en het bredere gebruik van RWA’s in de blockchain wereld. Het doel van Horizon Horizon is gebouwd op een versie van Aave V3 en combineert strikte compliance met de openheid en compatibiliteit van DeFi. Waar instellingen doorgaans geconfronteerd worden met zware regulatoire eisen, biedt Horizon een hybride structuur. Aan de ene kant moeten uitgevers van tokenized assets voldoen aan strenge checks. Hierdoor kunnen USDC, RLUSD en Aave’s eigen GHO vrij gebruikt worden binnen het DeFi ecosysteem. Volgens Aave oprichter Stani Kulechov draait Horizon om het ontsluiten van de waarde van tokenized collateral op institutionele schaal. Met meer dan 25 miljard dollar aan bestaande RWA’s op de blockchain wil Horizon deze activa transformeren van passieve tokens naar liquide onderpanden die echte bruikbaarheid hebben in de DeFi-markten. Grote partnerschappen als basis Aave Labs heeft Horizon niet alleen gelanceerd, maar meteen geïntegreerd in de traditionele financiële infrastructuur. Partners zijn onder meer Circle, Chainlink, Centrifuge, Superstate, VanEck, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane en Securitize. Deze instellingen brengen samen een breed aanbod aan tokenized producten, waaronder Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, kortlopende yield fondsen en tokenized treasuries. The Horizon RWA market by Aave Labs is live. pic.twitter.com/veUi9quMxs — Aave (@aave) August 27, 2025 Chainlink speelt een belangrijke rol met zijn SmartData infrastructuur. Met on chain NAV rapportages, Proof of Reserves en SmartAUM worden de waarden van tokenized fondsen realtime gevalideerd. Dit maakt het mogelijk om geautomatiseerde leningen aan te bieden die altijd gebaseerd zijn op actuele data. Daarmee wordt de transparantie verhoogd. Gevolgen voor institutionele stablecoin leningen Met Horizon wordt een belangrijke drempel voor institutionele partijen weggenomen. Tot nu toe waren DeFi leningen grotendeels afhankelijk van crypto native assets zoals ETH of BTC, die vaak te volatiel zijn om te voldoen aan de eisen van grote financiële instellingen. Door veilige en gereguleerde RWA’s als onderpand in te zetten, krijgen instellingen toegang tot voorspelbare liquiditeit en 24/7 lending mogelijkheden. Dit versterkt niet alleen hun vertrouwen in blockchain technologie, maar vergroot ook de aantrekkelijkheid van stablecoin markten op wereldschaal. Impact op integratie van RWA in DeFi De waarde van RWA’s op de blockchain groeit snel, maar tot nu toe waren deze activa vaak geïsoleerd. Horizon verandert dit landschap fundamenteel. Door tokenized Treasuries en vergelijkbare producten bruikbaar te maken als actief onderpand, worden ze direct gekoppeld aan DeFi markten. Dit vermindert de afhankelijkheid van volatiele crypto activa, verdiept liquiditeits pools en schept vertrouwen bij instellingen die tot nu toe terughoudend waren. Volgens Sergey Nazarov, mede-oprichter van Chainlink, luidt Horizon een nieuw hoofdstuk in voor DeFi. Het verbindt toonaangevende financiële instellingen met blockchain-native infrastructuur. Aave Labs rolls out Horizon – Institutional borrowing vs tokenized Treasurys, CLOs – Borrow USDC, RLUSD, GHO w/ predictable liquidity – Powered by Chainlink Onchain NAV – Partners: Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge, WisdomTree + more More: https://t.co/nZOLXF1w4W pic.twitter.com/J5LXn2Y1bL — Fomos News (@fomos_news) August 27, 2025 Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01623-0.18%
Wormhole
W$0.07775+6.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run