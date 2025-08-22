ARTECHOUSE and Render Network Launch SUBMERGE: A New Era in Digital Art



Darius Baruo



ARTECHOUSE and The Render Network unveil SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render, a groundbreaking digital art exhibition leveraging decentralized GPU power, opening September 19, 2025, at Chelsea Market.











ARTECHOUSE and Render Network Collaborate on SUBMERGE

In a remarkable fusion of art and technology, ARTECHOUSE NYC and The Render Network have announced the latest edition of SUBMERGE, entitled Beyond the Render. Set to open on September 19, 2025, at the renowned Chelsea Market, this exhibition promises to be the most extensive showcase of immersive digital art ever staged, powered by the decentralized GPU infrastructure of The Render Network.

Decentralized Technology Revolutionizes Digital Art

SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render will feature the works of 15 digital artists, brought to life in striking 18K resolution. The exhibition is made possible by The Render Network’s innovative use of thousands of idle GPUs worldwide, allowing artists to produce high-quality works at a speed and scale previously reserved for major studios. This approach not only reduces costs but also significantly shortens production times.

A Platform for Innovation and Creativity

Launched as part of ARTECHOUSE’s ongoing SUBMERGE series, this exhibition aims to spotlight pioneering voices in digital art. It offers a unique platform for artists to explore new aesthetics in immersive storytelling. Esteemed artists like Maciej Kuciara, Emily Yang (pplpleasr), Woosung Kang, FVCKRENDER, and Gavin Shapiro will collaborate to shape the future of digital art.

Maciej Kuciara, an Emmy-winning artist, expressed his excitement about the opportunities provided by SUBMERGE: “For most of my career, the scale of my imagination was limited by access to resources. SUBMERGE changes that equation.”

Breaking New Ground in Art Production

The exhibition represents a significant milestone for ARTECHOUSE and the digital art industry. Previously, creating large-scale works could take up to eight months, primarily due to rendering time. However, with the power of The Render Network, 12 artist groups managed to render their works in full 18K scale within weeks. This achievement demonstrates how decentralization can remove production bottlenecks and empower artists to realize ambitious visions.

Expanding the Horizons of Digital Experiences

Visitors to ARTECHOUSE’s state-of-the-art projection space will experience a variety of digital worlds, from serene landscapes to surreal dreamscapes. The exhibition showcases the potential of decentralized technology in transforming digital art from static images to fully immersive worlds, as noted by Mike Winkelmann, aka Beeple, a member of The Render Network Advisory Board.

ARTECHOUSE continues to drive the future of immersive art by providing creators with the tools and platforms to push the boundaries of digital storytelling. Sandro Kereselidze, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE, stated, “Our mission is to turn ambition into impact, and SUBMERGE shows what happens when imagination meets real access.”

About ARTECHOUSE

ARTECHOUSE NYC is a cutting-edge digital art space located in the historic Chelsea Market. Known for its innovative use of technology, ARTECHOUSE offers a dynamic environment for showcasing cinematic, immersive digital experiences. Founded in 2015, it operates permanent spaces across major U.S. cities and collaborates with artists globally.

About Render Network Foundation

The Render Network Foundation governs the world’s leading decentralized compute network, connecting node operators with artists and developers. This network facilitates the scaling of intensive 3D rendering and AI model training. More information can be found at the Render Network Foundation.

