Artelo Biosciences Announces $9.475 Million Private Placement to Launch Solana Financial Strategy

PANews reported on September 9 that Nasdaq-listed Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of common stock and/or prepaid warrants, with RF Lafferty & Co., Inc. serving as the sole bookrunner.
Additionally, Artelo announced a $9.475 million private fundraising plan to launch its financial strategy based on the Solana blockchain, becoming one of the first companies to adopt the Solana cryptocurrency as its core reserve asset.
