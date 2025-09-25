Arthur Hayes’ AAVE buy sets stage for a rally – But only if…

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

In brief Coinbase has filed a letter with the DOJ urging federal preemption of state crypto laws, citing Oregon's securities suit, New York's ETH stance, and staking bans. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal called state actions "government run amok," warning that patchwork enforcement "slows innovation and harms consumers." A legal expert told Decrypt that states risk violating interstate commerce rules and due process, and DOJ support for preemption may mark a potential turning point. Coinbase has gone on the offensive against state regulators, petitioning the Department of Justice that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America's crypto market apart. "When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something's broken," Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal tweeted on Tuesday. "This isn't federalism—this is government run amok." When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something's broken. This isn't federalism–this is government run amok. We just sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept urging federal action on crypto market structure to remedy this. 1/3 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 16, 2025 Coinbase's filing says that states are "expansively interpreting their securities laws in ways that undermine federal law" and violate the dormant Commerce Clause by projecting regulatory preferences beyond state borders. "The current patchwork of state laws isn't just inefficient – it slows innovation and harms consumers" and demands "federal action on crypto market structure," Grewal said. ﻿ States vs. Coinbase It pointed to Oregon's securities lawsuit against the exchange, New York's bid to classify Ethereum as a security, and cease-and-desist orders on staking as proof that rogue states are trying to resurrect the SEC's discredited "regulation by enforcement" playbook. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield sued Coinbase in April for promoting unregistered securities, and in July asked a federal judge to return the…