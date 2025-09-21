Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

Topline President Donald Trump is expected to implement a new $100,000 fee for the H1-B visa program, Bloomberg reported—his latest move to increase immigration-related fees. President Donald Trump at a press conference at Chequers in the U.K. at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump is expected to sign an order as soon as Friday to try and require the payment for the visa program designed for specialty workers, typically in the technology field. The existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition, known as an I-29, filed by an employer sponsor, according to Bloomberg. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/19/trump-will-charge-100000-fee-for-h1-b-visas-report-says/