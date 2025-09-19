Arthur Hayes received $1.322 million worth of ETHFI tokens from the ether.fi investor allocation address in the early morning.

PANews reported on September 19 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, Arthur Hayes received 796,000 ETHFI worth $1.322 million transferred from the address allocated to ether.fi investors 7 hours ago.
The two addresses 0x2f8...D699b and 0x392...0c637 have received a total of 1.592 million tokens from the project's address, but only a portion of them has been transferred to "Laohei", so the ownership is not yet clear. He currently holds a total of 2.013 million ETHFI with a total value of US$3.28 million, which is the TOP5 asset on the chain.
