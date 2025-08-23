Artificial Intelligence: between hype, bubble risks, and real opportunities

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/23 14:00
RealLink
REAL$0,05687+10,79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43,61+4,00%
Lagrange
LA$0,36159+3,32%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0,00044-0,90%
intelligenza artificiale bolla ai

Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly the undisputed protagonist of the financial and technological markets in recent years. However, while enthusiasm around its potential grows, signals also emerge that call for caution. The comparison with the dot-com bubble of the early millennium is increasingly frequent among analysts and investors, who watch with concern the concentration of value in the so-called Magnificent Seven: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla.

These giants today represent over a third of the S&P 500 index, a share much higher than the 15% held by the main technology stocks during the peak of the internet bubble in 2000. Such a concentration inevitably increases systemic risk.

It is not just a matter of capitalization. During the dot-com bubble era, the rush to invest in telecommunications infrastructure led to an excessive expansion of fiber optic networks, culminating in catastrophic failures when the promised demand did not materialize in the short term. 

Today, history seems to repeat itself: the major AI companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in building new data centers, with an overall expenditure approaching trillions of dollars, figures once associated only with the GDP of large nations. The question everyone is asking is whether this investment rush is justified or if we are on the brink of a new crisis.

The demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI): beyond the consumer boom

The media attention is often focused on the mass adoption of tools like ChatGPT, which in the month of July alone exceeded five billion visits. However, the true economic impact of AI will be measured based on adoption by both consumers and businesses.

According to the published data by the National Bureau of Economic Research, about 40% of the U.S. population has used generative AI systems by the end of 2024, and 23% have employed them at least once for work in the week prior to the survey. The adoption of AI in the workplace is happening at a faster pace compared to that recorded for the personal computer or the internet in their respective early days, indicating that we are facing a general-purpose technology destined to profoundly transform the economy.

Yet, the path towards a tangible economic return is anything but simple. A study conducted by MIT on over 300 public AI initiatives, more than 50 companies, and hundreds of executives, revealed that 95% of businesses are still not obtaining returns from AI investments. Only 5% of the companies analyzed have been successful, thanks to three key factors: preferring the purchase of ready-made solutions over internal development, integrating AI directly into business units rather than central labs, and choosing tools compatible with existing workflows.

Despite the difficulty in turning AI into concrete value, 90% of companies are seriously considering purchasing AI solutions, confirming a widespread interest that follows the classic hype cycle of innovative technologies.

An emblematic example is that of Bank of America, the second largest bank in the United States, which has allocated four billion dollars to new technologies such as AI. The institution has developed a tool that helps bankers prepare for meetings with clients, retrieving information from different systems and drastically reducing preparation times.

Limits and prospects of current AI models

The expansion of AI usage fuels the debate on its real potential and the sustainability of the current development model. So far, progress has been driven by large language models, which improve with the increase in computing power and the amount of available data. However, some authoritative voices in the sector call for caution.

Richard Sutton, a pioneer in AI, had already observed in 2019 that general methods leveraging computational power surpass those based on human ingenuity and complex heuristics, defining this reality as “The Bitter Lesson”. Recently, Sutton criticized the excessive emphasis on scaling up, suggesting the need for a paradigm shift towards agents capable of learning continuously.

Even Gary Marcus, a well-known critic of the AI hype, has expressed doubts about the latest versions of ChatGPT, arguing that the development model based solely on scale is not the right path. According to Marcus, alternative approaches are needed, which might require even greater investments in research and development.

AI Bubble: between excessive optimism and risk of correction

The debate on the possible AI bubble is becoming increasingly heated, especially when figures like Sam Altman, one of the main architects of the current boom, warn about the risk of an overheated market. Altman and other investors point to sky-high valuations, capital chasing business models that are still untested, and the danger of building infrastructure at a pace exceeding real demand. The concern is not so much about the long-term potential of AI, but rather the inflated expectations that could set the stage for a sharp correction.

The real risk, according to many observers, is to fall into a binary vision, oscillating between irrational enthusiasm and the fear of an imminent bubble, without grasping the nuances of a complex phenomenon. The long-term potential of AI remains enormous, but markets rarely follow linear trajectories. A correction could temporarily slow growth, but at the same time strengthen investment discipline and push towards greater attention to the quality of models and real economic value.

Towards the future: discipline, research, and concrete value

The future of artificial intelligence will depend on the ability to overcome the current phase of hype, focusing on advanced research, improving the quality of models, and targeted investments aimed at generating measurable value for businesses and consumers. Only in this way will it be possible to avoid the mistakes of the past and fully exploit the opportunities offered by a technology destined to redefine our way of living and working.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

The post Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project with reported Trump links, will launch its token on Sept 1 The project has already raised a massive $550 million from over 85,000 presale investors The launch features a controlled release, with all insider tokens and 80% of the supply locked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed the launch of its native token on the Ethereum mainnet. The project, which has drawn attention for its reported connections to the Trump family, will see its token become tradable on September 1. This launch is a major event for the DeFi platform as it moves from a massive fundraising round to active trading. WLFI stated that its token will officially unlock at 12:00 UTC on September 1. At that moment, just 20% of the total WLFI supply can be claimed by presale participants. The remaining 80% will stay locked until a community governance vote decides its release schedule. Remaining 80%: The unlocking schedule for the rest will be decided by the community via a governance vote. Holders will choose the path forward. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 22, 2025 The distribution plan puts the community squarely in charge of the project’s next phase, a move that received [99.94% Approval for Token Trading] in a recent governance vote.  Further, the project’s road map shows that all allocations for founders, advisors, and team members will remain locked, a critical step to limit immediate sell-offs as the Trump-linked WLFI Outlines Token Release Plan that Locks All Insider Allocations. Backed by $550M, WLFI Hits the Market World Liberty Financial bills itself as a DeFi initiative focused on blockchain-based financial services. The project is not starting small; it raised a staggering $550 million from more than 85,000 investors before its token debut, with a reserve of $76.9 million set aside to support…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,934+5,55%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10089-0,47%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,12221+1,23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:51
Share
Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

The post Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 22, 2025 11:10 Ethereum introduces Protocol Update 002 to improve blob scaling, crucial for Layer 2 solutions’ data availability, enhancing network throughput and efficiency. Ethereum has announced its Protocol Update 002, focusing on enhancing blob scaling, a pivotal element for Layer 2 (L2) solutions, according to Ethereum’s blog. This update aims to improve data availability on Layer 1 (L1), facilitating more robust L2 applications, including real-time payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), social media, gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Key Features of PeerDAS The update, known as PeerDAS, is set to debut in the upcoming Fusaka network upgrade. PeerDAS introduces data availability sampling (DAS), allowing nodes to download only a subset of blob data in each block. This method reduces the computational load on individual nodes, enabling an increase in the blob count without raising node requirements significantly. The Fusaka upgrade, expected later this year, has undergone extensive testing to ensure stability and performance under various conditions. Incremental Scaling with BPO Forks Ethereum’s strategy also includes Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks, which gradually increase the mainnet blob count. These forks are designed to enhance network throughput incrementally, supported by peer-to-peer bandwidth optimizations. The BPO mechanism allows for automatic blob capacity increases without manual intervention, ensuring a smooth scaling trajectory. Advanced Networking and Future Enhancements Looking ahead, the Glamsterdam upgrade will build on PeerDAS, incorporating advanced networking techniques to further enhance scaling. This includes improvements in cell-level messaging and data reconstruction, allowing nodes to more efficiently sample blob data. The enhancements aim to maximize the use of bandwidth savings achieved from previous optimizations. Maintaining Ethereum’s Core Values While scaling is a priority, Ethereum remains committed to preserving its core values, such as censorship resistance. The blob mempool, crucial for decentralized network…
Cellframe
CELL$0,2872+3,75%
RealLink
REAL$0,05688+10,81%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10089-0,47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:23
Share
CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

CME now ranks fourth for XRP Futures after only trading for about three months.
XRP
XRP$3,0447+6,63%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00722+3,58%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

Ethereum Breaks 2021 Record, Edges Toward $5,000 Milestone

Nigeria deports 102 foreigners linked to crypto scams