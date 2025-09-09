Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek And Coco Gauff: Women’s Tennis Big 3

CANCUN, MEXICO – OCTOBER 27: Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, Jessica Pegula, United States, Coco Gauff, United States, Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, Iga Swiatek, Poland, Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, Maria Sakkari, Greece pose for a photo before the draw ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel Cancun for the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 as part of the Hologic WTA Tour on October 27, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Big Two, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, are so dominant in men’s tennis that they overshadow an established Big 3 on the women’s side.

Aryna Sabalenka defended her title at the 2025 U.S. Open, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6. Sabalenka has a commanding lead at No. 1. Iga Swiatek is No. 2, and Coco Gauff, despite her fourth-round exit, is still No. 3.

With with faces and lower-seeded players making it to the later stages of Grand Slam tournaments, sometimes it’s easy to forget how consistent these three have been. This year’s U.S. Open featured some surprising storylines: a resurgent Naomi Osaka and a resilient Anisimova, as well as Taylor Townsend’s transition from doubles specialist to threat in singles. Yet the top in women’s tennis is the same post-U.S. Open as it was going into Flushing Meadows: Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff.

How much have these three dominated in the past two years? Mark Petchey, tennis commentator and coach of Emma Raducanu, stated (via Yahoo Sports) that the game has evolved since she won the U.S. Open four years ago.

“Since I started helping Emma, I said she needs to start closing the gap between the best players. . . against Iga and Coco, she knows what she has to do and it will take a long time,” Petchey said.

Raducanu is 0-10 against the Big 3 in women’s tennis.

The WTA’s Big 3 isn’t dominating like Sinner and Alcaraz, who each have won four of the last eight Major titles. The women’s Big 3 also hasn’t come anywhere close to the days when the ATP Tour’s Big Three — Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal — joined the WTA’s Serena Williams to win 88 Majors.

Still, the WTA’s Big 3 has been the most consistent when it counts. Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff have been in the Top 3 most of this year. They have won three of the four Major titles this year and nine of the last twelve.

How Sabalenka, Swiatek And Gauff Rule The Rankings

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates match point against Liudmila Samsonova during the Ladies’ Singles quarter-final match on day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Getty Images

The occasional ascension of a player under the radar, like Madison Keys at this year’s Australian Open, Barbora Krejcikova winning Wimbledon in 2024, or Marketa Vondrousova winning Wimbledon in 2023, creates the narrative that there is no consistency at the top in women’s tennis.

However, that’s simply not true. Heading into the 2024 U.S. Open, Swiatek was ranked No. 1, Sabalenka No. 2, and Gauff No. 3. The 2025 season began with Sabalenka ranked No. 1, Swiatek No. 2, and Gauff No. 3. By the time they reached the French Open, Gauff was No. 2 and Swiatek was No. 5, having failed to defend her titles in Madrid and Rome. At Wimbledon, Sabalenka was seeded No. 1 and Gauff No. 2. After winning the title, Swiatek moved back to No. 3.

It took a while for the women’s tour to take shape after then-No. 1 Ash Barty’s shocking retirement at the age of 25 in March, 2022. But since Barty’s retirement, only Sabalenka and Swiatek have held the No. 1 ranking. Not even Sinner and Alcaraz can make that claim, as Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev held the No. 1 ranking during the same three year stretch.

In 2024, ahead of the French Open, Swiatek and Sabalenka were battling for No. 1 when they spoke with WTA Insider about how they motivate each other.

“I think it’s great, because she’s No.2 for a long time and she has already proven that she can play great tennis” Swiatek said of Sabalenka.

“I think that’s amazing the rivalry we are having with Iga,” Sabalenka said. “She definitely motivates me a lot to get better, and I think I improve so many things just because of her.”

Gauff joined the Big 3 in the summer of 2023, when she won the DC Open, Cincinnati the U.S. Open. Gauff finished 2023 ranked No. 3. She had an outside chance at No. 1 going into this year’s U.S. Open.

Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula, who worked her way into the No. 3 spot, have challenged the Big 3. But Jabeur and Pegula have yet to win a Major. The Big 3 have combined to win 12.

Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022 and beat Swiatek three times in a row in 2023. After that, Rybakina, not Gauff, was considered part of the WTA’s Big 3. However, Rybakina hasn’t reached a Major final since the 2023 Aussie Open and didn’t advance beyond the fourth round at any Grand Slam tournament this year. She’s currently ranked No. 10

What Separates The WTA’s Big 3 From The Rest

CANCUN, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 01: Iga Swiatek of Poland walks to the court ahead of her match against Coco Gauff of United States during day 4 of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 part of the Hologic WTA Tour on November 01, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

Like the original Big Three — Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal — Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff have contrasting styles.

Sabalenka’s game is about power and aggression. She is relentless and goes and stays on offense. Swiatek’s playing style is most similar to Nadal’s. She puts more spin on the ball than Sabalenka and Gauff. Swiatek’s has the best all-around game, with her second-serve the only glaring weakness.

Gauff is the best athlete among the three. Having been ranked No. 1 in doubles, Gauff is solid at the net and crafty with slice and drop shots. She’s struggled with her serve and forehand. Despite her issues with the serve, Gauff has reached three Major finals and won two. She’s also won a WTA Final. This is a testament to her mental fortitude, perhaps strongest of the three.

Swiatek has a winning record against each; however, Gauff and Sabalenka are closing that gap. Gauff has won her last three matches agains Swiatek and is 6-5 against Sabalenka.

They all have massive fan bases. Gauff is the highest-paid female tennis player and one of the most popular athletes in sports. Swiatek’s fans like to boast about Iga’s Bakery, where she serves up bagels and breadsticks. Sabalenka’s followers roar about their tiger, reflecting the No. 1 player’s giant tattoo.

Looking Ahead: The Big Three In 2026 And Beyond

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Aryna Sabalenka poses with her trophy after defeating Amanda Anisimova of the United States during their Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sabalenka’s points lead is large enought that she’ll probably have the No. 1 ranking at the 2026 Australian Open. Fewer than 100 points separates Swiatek and Gauff, who will continue to will battle for the No. 2 spot.

Sabalenka and Swiatek will have the most points to defend at the Australian Open. Gauff, who lost in the quarterfinals, can make up ground right away with a win in Melbourne. None of the Big 3 has defending champion points to defend at Indian Wells. However, Sabalenka reached the finals there and won the Miami Open.

Gauff and Swiatek’s early-season struggles in 2025 will work to their advantage next year as they try to overtake Sabalenka at No. 1.

Meanwhile, Anisimova and Mirra Andreeva are ranked No. 4 and No. 5. They will challenge the Big 3 next year, but right now, Anisimova trails Swiatek and Gauff by more than 2700 points. Until Anisimova, Andreeva, or Pegula win a Major or Osaka wins another, Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff will continue to rule as the Big 3 in women’s tennis.