As AI Reshapes Music, Artists Embrace Marketing Automation

Advances in AI are shaping a more competitive, data-driven music landscape. Forbes reported how AI is impacting music this year, and how the industry is entering a critical phase.

In response, independent artists and major labels are leaning into marketing automation for solid returns on investment. SongTools marketing automation and real-time analytics platform is meeting the moment with strategic music release, promotion and fandom strategies. The company recently announced expansion in global distribution ecosystems with the launch of a new platform integration with LabelWorx, the UK’s leading distributor for electronic and dance music.

SongTools is now integrated directly into the dashboards of five major distributors across four continents, including Symphonic (USA), dig dis! (Europe), monitorLATINO (Latin America), M.A.D. Solutions (Africa) and LabelWorx (UK/Global Electronic). Global scaling through embedded partnerships with major distributors strengthens tools for artists and labels, streamlining function and access to analytics while increasing performance for artists and their partners.

Within 30 days of integrating with Symphonic, SongTools’ suite of tools delivered a 70% client retention rate with revenue per user in the first month exceeding total revenue generated in the previous year. This scalable, artist-first approach to distribution is delivering real-world results in revenue, retention and release impact without requiring artists to outsource or overspend on marketing.

Danny Garcia, CEO of SongTools and a former music blogger and label marketer, developed his automated music marketing business for independent artists and teams to launch and manage smart campaigns. Specifically, one-click ad, playlist, smart link and SEO management. Often called the Canva of music marketing, SongTools leverages AI campaign analysis to generate recommendations for future campaigns and augment current campaigns for optimal results.

“I’m excited about the traction we’re getting in terms of business partnership,” Garcia says. “Through our partnerships in the distribution space, we’ve been able to get the toolkit into areas that we would have never thought, and tap into releases in genres like Afrobeats and Reggaeton. We’re seeing marketing results translate beyond general U.S. commercial markets.”

Garcia says that Symphonic has brought noticeable change in monthly listenership on streaming platforms like Spotify for 80% of SongTools users. Better data streamlines advertising campaigns, which translates to better results across the entire music marketing ecosystem. Artists can leverage two main tools across music genres in a marketing funnel framework that guides streaming platform optimization.

“Many artists are going out there and just basically throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks,” Garcia says. “We have a very clear marketing funnel framework with the top of the funnel driving overall traffic to artists, then further down the funnel are advertising campaigns driving direct engagements. We’ve seen that translate into a pretty high amount of algorithmic pickup on DSPs and overarching growth for artists.”

According to Garcia, marketing campaign success is shifting from engagement (including passive listening) to more specific forms of intent, like followers and save rates. The trend is inspiring artists to secure and scale high-engagement activities. At the bottom of Garcia’s marketing funnel are monetization streams like concert ticket and merch sales targeted at followers who are more likely than streamers to make a purchase.

Jorge Brea, CEO of Symphonic Distribution, says, “SongTools has been great for Symphonic. I believe it is the next evolution of a ‘PreSave’ one-click marketing platform that every artist should be using. Its sleek UI and intuitive customer experience make it effortless to run campaigns, while its cost-effectiveness ensures artists and labels get maximum value. By unifying playlisting, ads, and data into a single streamlined tool, SongTools empowers creators to market their music more effectively than ever before.”

Artists at all levels are finding success in marketing automation. Emerging pop artist Jade Patteri started using SongTools in early 2022 and has since grown her Spotify following from zero to more than 2,000 fans and more than 10,000 monthly listeners. Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley, used the platform to promote and attract new audiences for his Colors of Royal album that won Best Reggae Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Another recent SongTools integration is MAD Solutions, Africa’s largest music distribution platform (Akon, Simi, P-Square and Mercy Chinwo). The partnership embeds SongTools’ tech directly into MAD’s dashboard to support data-powered marketing tools for thousands of artists. The partnership also equalizes digital firepower in major U.S. music markets, New York City, Los Angeles and Nashville.