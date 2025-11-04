ExchangeDEX+
As Ethereum (ETH) Struggles Under $4,000, This $0.035 Token is Tipped to Be the Next Crypto to Hit $1

By: Coindoo
2025/11/04 20:00
And right now, the spotlight is burning bright on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi crypto priced at just $0.035 that’s rapidly becoming the market’s most talked-about presale.

Mutuum Finance could be the next crypto to hit $1, thanks to its powerful mix of real-world utility, early-stage price positioning, and surging investor demand. The project is in Phase 6 of its presale and is already 85% sold out, and momentum is building fast as investors rush to get in before the next stage price increase. As Ethereum cools off, Mutuum Finance is catching fire, and it might just be the token that defines the next major rally. For investors wondering what’s the best crypto to buy, Mutuum Finance has become the clear answer in 2025.

Ethereum (ETH) Struggles at $3,700 as Bears Tighten Grip, Can Bulls Hold the Line?

Ethereum is back under pressure, slipping nearly 5% in the last 24 hours to trade around $3,700, a level that’s acted as critical support multiple times since mid-October. The drop followed Bitcoin’s pullback to roughly $107,500, triggering more than $218 million in ETH long liquidations within a single day. Despite the setback, this zone has proven resilient, and data from Santiment suggests the market may be leaning too bearish, with short positions piling up. If buyers manage to defend this region again, a rebound toward $4,000 could easily follow, particularly if capital rotation away from Bitcoin continues.

Interestingly, while Ethereum battles to hold ground, some investors are already pivoting towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a fast-rising DeFi project many believe could capture the same kind of early growth ETH once enjoyed, and become the next crypto to hit $1.

Mutuum Finance Presale Sets New Momentum Records in Phase 6

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to dominate discussions across the DeFi landscape as its presale reaches unprecedented levels of traction. Currently in Phase 6, MUTM is priced at $0.035, marking a 250% increase from its original Phase 1 price of $0.01, rewarding early adopters with impressive three-digit returns even before listing.

The project has now attracted over 17,700 investors and raised more than $18.4 million, with nearly 85% of Phase 6 already sold out. As the token price prepares to rise by another 20% in Phase 7, momentum continues to build, reflecting strong market confidence in Mutuum Finance’s potential. With an estimated exchange listing price of $0.06, the token’s accelerating valuation underscores its emergence as the next crypto to hit $1 and a contender for what’s the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Simplified Global Access with Credit and Debit Card Purchases

In a move to expand accessibility and inclusivity, Mutuum Finance has introduced seamless credit and debit card payment options, allowing investors worldwide to purchase MUTM tokens without transaction limits.

This upgrade removes long-standing DeFi entry barriers and makes participation more convenient for both seasoned crypto investors and newcomers. The result is a streamlined user experience that enhances Mutuum Finance’s global reach, solidifying its position as what’s the best crypto to buy this year.

Advanced DeFi Framework Built for Security, Liquidity, and Growth

At the foundation of Mutuum Finance lies a secure, over-collateralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to balance opportunity with capital protection. The platform employs a conservative Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, capping borrowing at 75% of deposited collateral, ensuring sustainable liquidity management and strong risk mitigation.

For example, a lender depositing $8,000 worth of ETH can extend up to $6,000 in loans while earning mtTokens, 1:1 yield-bearing receipt tokens that automatically appreciate in value over time. Borrowers, in turn, can deposit stablecoins such as USDT and access liquidity at fixed interest rates, maintaining exposure to their assets while generating passive yields.

This self-sustaining ecosystem promotes organic APY growth, rewarding early liquidity providers and establishing a durable, yield-driven economy. With its combination of robust fundamentals, sustainable returns, and real-world DeFi utility, Mutuum Finance stands out as what’s the best crypto to buy, offering both near-term upside and long-term stability in the decentralized finance market.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised $18.4 million, selling 85% of Phase 6 at $0.035 per token, signaling massive demand before its next price jump to $0.04. Built on real DeFi utility and strong fundamentals, MUTM is gaining recognition as the next crypto to hit $1 and widely considered what’s the best crypto to buy in 2025. Don’t wait, visit the official Mutuum Finance site now to secure your tokens before Phase 6 sells out.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post As Ethereum (ETH) Struggles Under $4,000, This $0.035 Token is Tipped to Be the Next Crypto to Hit $1  appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

