As Ethereum Rockets Past $4.9K, Bitcoin Swift Joins the Presale Momentum

Ethereum (ETH) has surged past $4,900 in August 2025, smashing through its 2021 record and proving its strength as one of the most important assets in crypto. Driven by ETF inflows, corporate balance sheet additions, and massive institutional demand, ETH has rallied more than 250% since April. Analysts now point to its dominance in DeFi and Layer-2 ecosystems as key drivers of this historic rebound. But while Ethereum continues to soar, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is creating a frenzy of its own. With more than $1.3 million raised, over 5,500 investors onboarded, and an early launch confirmed for August 30, BTC3 is setting itself apart with massive bonus structures, PoY payouts, and an opportunity for investors to profit before launch day.

Ethereum’s Record and Bitcoin Swift’s Opportunity

Ethereum’s rally reflects its role as the leader in smart contracts, DeFi, and institutional adoption. ETFs are fueling billions in inflows, and demand from treasuries and corporations is rising. This has created a strong price trajectory that gives ETH long-term strength.

Bitcoin Swift, however, is not waiting for external catalysts. BTC3 has introduced Proof-of-Yield rewards that pay participants directly during the presale, making it a source of immediate profits. With its early launch officially set for August 30, investors have only days left to secure their spot in what could be the most lucrative presale of 2025.

Bitcoin Swift: Built for Innovation and Scale

Bitcoin Swift is a modular blockchain protocol designed as a decentralized financial operating system.

PoY Rewards: Adaptive distributions linked to governance votes, transaction activity, and efficiency metrics.

AI Smart Contracts: Contracts powered by learning agents that evolve with usage.

Privacy & Identity: zk-SNARKs and decentralized identity provide compliance-ready confidentiality.

Hybrid Security: A PoW and PoS mix ensures both security and governance scalability.

BTC3 has also been audited by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf, while a completed KYC verification provides additional credibility and transparency.

Final Stage Presale: Only 3 Days Left

Stage 7 of the presale is now live, marking the final chance to buy before the early August 30 launch. BTC3 has raised $1.3 million, hit its hard cap, and built a community of over 5,500 investors. Tokens are priced at $7, and momentum is at full speed.

Stage 6 delivered a staggering 166% in staking rewards, but Stage 7 has increased the APY to 300% from the originally planned 86%. To celebrate, BTC3 launched the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event,” giving investors massive bonus allocations:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens

Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens

Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

For example, a Tier 3 investor contributing $6,000 secures 857 base tokens plus a 150% bonus of 1,285 tokens, totaling 2,142 tokens. If BTC3 hits $15 post launch, this package could be worth more than $32,000, excluding PoY rewards.

The referral program is also live, paying 25% bonuses to both the referrer and referee, driving exponential growth in community participation.

Influencers Building Momentum

Influencers and analysts are shining a spotlight on Bitcoin Swift. Crypto Sister, Bull Run Angel, and Crypto Show have all praised BTC3, highlighting its AI integration, programmable PoY distributions, and compliance-first design. Their reviews confirm that Bitcoin Swift is one of the most exciting opportunities of the year.

In addition, Bitcoin Swift is launching initially on Solana to provide ultra-fast transactions, sub-cent fees, and integration with an ecosystem of more than 400 projects. This ensures presale participants enjoy immediate usability before BTC3 transitions to its own blockchain in 2026 with a 1:1 bridge.

Conclusion

Ethereum breaking past $4,900 proves the strength of the broader crypto market, but Bitcoin Swift is stealing the presale spotlight. With $1.3 million raised, 5,500 investors onboarded, 300% APY in the final stage, and an early launch set for August 30, BTC3 offers the perfect combination of immediate payouts and long-term growth. The Everything Must Go Bonus Event is the final chance to grab tokens before launch, and investors who act now will be positioned to ride the most explosive presale of 2025.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:Website: https://bitcoinswift.com Follow updates on X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.