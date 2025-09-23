As HYPE loses steam, Digitap surges past $150K in presale, fueled by demand for its Visa-backed card offering borderless crypto spending and privacy-first tools.As HYPE loses steam, Digitap surges past $150K in presale, fueled by demand for its Visa-backed card offering borderless crypto spending and privacy-first tools.

As HYPE Stalls, $TAP Presale Smashes $150k as Visa Card Demand Explodes

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 23:55
The crypto market is crowded with new tokens that try to attract the attention of investors, but the majority of them very quickly fade away after their first wave of hype. One example is HYPE, a coin that grabbed early attention but is now losing momentum as retail interest cools. Digitap ($TAP), on the other hand, has managed to make a difference. 

While many projects struggle to maintain their momentum, Digitap has already surpassed the presale funding barrier of $175,000. This shows that products with real value are the ones that investors want at this time. Its combination of privacy, speed, and convenience is providing demand of the kind that very few other projects can match in 2025.

The Stalling of HYPE

HYPE is a genuine utility token with real-world use cases and a strong foundation. It has managed to build decent value in the crypto market. Its features and purpose-driven approach make it stand out from many speculative tokens in the space. However, despite its potential, the community has been steadily selling, causing the token to stall.

Analysts believe that it is nearing its all-time high now, and it could fall eventually. As a result, its momentum is stalling just as Digitap’s presale numbers are accelerating.

Presale Momentum Despite Market Slowdown

The signal is quite strong that while other projects are losing steam and struggling to raise funds, Digitap was able to make a presale that exceeded $150K. It appears that investors no longer want to be part of the hysteria era when their money was thrown at meme tokens and partly done ideas. What they want to see first is the sheer practicability of the project and proof through tangible products.

Digitap is both. The presale is happening while retail confidence in the larger crypto market is very cautious. A large proportion of the funds that are directed into $TAP is linked to the development of an ecosystem that is designed around real financial tools. Rather than relying solely on social media buzz, Digitap is adopting a more sustainable approach to building a base and attracting retail investors and crypto users.

Why The Digitap Visa Card Is Driving Excitement

Digitap’s Visa-backed payment card is undoubtedly the main reason why momentum has continued to grow. Digitap has the best of both worlds, i.e., the global Visa network and borderless digital assets, and then combining them.

Such is the uniqueness of the card:

  • Works Anywhere Visa Is Accepted – The user can do the transaction directly via the website or the physical store.
  • Apple Pay & Google Pay Support – Making the use of the card through the phone is quick and easy with the help of these apps.
  • Custom Physical Cards – Users can choose to have simple plastic or luxurious metal cards, and even create their own look.
  • Unlimited Virtual Cards – Giving more security while shopping online by not revealing the real account details.

Freelancers, travelers, and normal people who are fed up with the banking limitations will love this product. It breaks down the usual barriers of onboarding, compliance delays, and high international transfer fees.

Why Digitap Could Be The Best Crypto Coin in 2025

The greatest market opportunities are cross-border payments, mobile finance, and privacy-first solutions. Digitap presents the ready-to-use app and card, thereby taking the control that banks and regulators usually have away from them and giving it to the users instead.

The achievement of $175k presale funding is more than just a milestone relating to the money raised. It is a sign that, already in the early stages, Digitap has gained the trust of its users. Investors cannot help but notice the destination of their investments, and they are willing to support a project that is already active, functioning, and expanding.

As the presale phases increase, the interest in the card alongside the $TAP token is predicted to surpass the present levels. It will continue its growth by managing to make a lasting impact in the crypto payments industry.

A Smart Decision for Altcoin Investors

As the broader market trend is negative, Digitap demonstrates that a proper combination of product, trust, and timing can still bring about a strong uptick. Reaching $150K in presale funding is a first step that clearly indicates the level of enthusiasm for a crypto solution constructed for everyday people.

As an incredible project supported by Visa and a no-KYC system, Digitap is distinguishing itself as the best cryptocurrency to buy now. 

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

