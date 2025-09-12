As TRON and Cardano Underwhelm, Could Digitap be 2025’s Best Crypto Presale?

Despite trading upward, the Cardano coin and TRON price struggle to break out above key supports, shifting attention to Digitap ($TAP). This new player is the world’s first omni-bank, uniting the flexibility of crypto with the reliability of conventional banking. With its ongoing presale presenting a great opportunity to become early adopters, it is a top crypto to invest in for higher returns.

Can the Cardano Coin Price Reach $1 Again?

The Cardano coin, with a market size of $32 billion according to CoinMarketCap, is among the largest cryptocurrencies today, making it one of the top 10 crypto coins. Over the past seven days, the price has increased by 10%, although many consider this feat unimpressive.

Additionally, fees generated by the Cardano blockchain platform have decreased by 2% in the past month to $295,000, suggesting dwindling interest. Given the declining adoption, experts believe a bigger drop in the Cardano coin price might happen in the future.

Moreover, the altcoin price has been struggling to break past $1. The last time the coin reached this figure was in mid-August, although a popular Cardano price prediction by Crypto𝕏tasis suggests an impending rally toward $1 next, followed by higher upswings.

How High Can the TRON Price Skyrocket This Year?

The TRON price has increased by 3% and 28% in the past 7 and 90 days, respectively. Boasting a market capitalization of $32.8 billion, there is no doubt that TRX is among the most popular and one of the top 10 crypto coins by size.

However, popularity isn’t the same as potential. At the time of writing, the TRON coin hovers around $0.34, but with an all-time gain of 16,800% since its launch, per CoinMarketCap, it isn’t the best crypto to invest in.

Hence, for higher returns on investment, analysts consider checking out newer altcoins with significant growth potential. While Ashman’s TRON price prediction suggests a jump past $0.49 in the short-term and a potential rally past $1 by next year, Digitap could outperform as an emerging cryptocurrency.

Is Digitap Among the Top Cryptos to Buy Right Now?

The value of a cryptocurrency is largely tied to its real-world application and Digitap ($TAP) stands at the crossroads between decentralized and traditional finance. In addition, considering how the market tilts more toward new players, its novelty makes it a top crypto to buy now.

Aiming to put the world’s money in users’ pockets, including cryptocurrencies (digital assets) and conventional currencies, it could be a game-changer. The platform is designed to send money globally and with its virtual and physical crypto cards, it cuts off hassles and protects users’ anonymity.

Even more impressive is its cashback feature. With each transaction, users will earn rewards and money. Considering its application in real life, the ongoing Digitap presale presents a big opportunity to become early adopters. While the TRON and Cardano coins could witness substantial gains this year, TAP’s growth could be more explosive as a new player.

Closing Thoughts

The Digitap presale is ongoing, with a token going for just $0.012. To avoid missing out on its next jump, which is a surge to $0.0159 in the second round, you can click the link below. While the TRON and Cardano prices could rally this year, TAP, being a new player with real-life applications, makes it a better choice.

