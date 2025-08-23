As XRP Tumbles 10%, Holders Seek Stability — Unlock $7,700/Day with BCC Mining

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:19
Threshold
T$0.01694+2.17%
GET
GET$0.009976-0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-4.36%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108--%
XRP
XRP$3.0194-0.39%

As of Friday, Ripple (XRP) had fallen 16.8% this month. Meanwhile, XRP futures market liquidity had shrunk by 31%, and network transaction volume had dropped by 14.8%. Nearly all of the top ten cryptocurrencies were losing value, fueling growing negative market sentiment.

But when the market gets shaky, experienced investors don’t just wait — they take action. With BCC Mining, people holding XRP can easily set up cloud mining contracts and start earning XRP every day. This provides a practical way to reduce the risk of market ups and downs. The service doesn’t require any equipment or technical maintenance, pays out daily, and lets you either cash out or reinvest your earnings whenever you want — making it easier than ever to grow your holdings steadily.

Now is the best time to use XRP’s changing prices to your benefit and create passive income with minimal effort. Join BCC Mining today and begin receiving steady earnings.

Why XRP Investors Are Choosing BCC Mining for Stable Returns

While Bitcoin and Ethereum get most of the attention around ETFs, XRP is quietly growing into a major cryptocurrency. But for a lot of investors, just waiting for ETFs to perform isn’t enough to create the steady passive earnings they really want..

This is where BCC Mining stands out.

BCC Mining uses smart technology to help users earn daily cryptocurrency income—without costly equipment or complex upkeep. By tapping into green energy and highly secure offline storage, the platform delivers consistent returns and keeps digital assets safe.

It’s an ideal choice for XRP holders who want to broaden their income sources and grow their crypto investments steadily—even when the market is volatile.

Why More Investors Choose BCC Mining

$15 FREE Welcome Bonus
New users get an instant $15 reward—no deposit needed. Start mining today and earn $0.60 daily for FREE.

Sustainable & Green
All operations run on solar and wind power, making BCC Mining the eco-conscious choice for modern crypto enthusiasts.

Zero Hidden Fees
No maintenance charges or surprise costs. What you see is what you get—guaranteed.

Scalable for Every Investor
Whether you start with $100 or scale up to $25,000, we’ve got mining contracts tailored to your risk tolerance and income goals.

Lucrative Affiliate Program
Earn commissions for every user you refer—rewards top out at 1/BTC. A smart way to boost your earnings effortlessly.

How to Get Started in Minutes

Step 1: Quick Sign-Up
Register in under 60 seconds. Claim your $15 bonus and start mining with zero upfront costs.

Step 2: Select Your Mining Contract
Choose flexible contracts for top coins like BTC, DOGE, and LTC. Whether you’re a short-term trader or long-term holder—we’ve got you covered.

Step 3: Get Daily Payouts Automatically
Your chosen contract starts mining instantly after activation. Earnings hit your account the next business day. Withdraw anytime your balance hits $100.

Take a look at some of BCC Mining’s best-performing mining plans:

Mining OptionInvestmentTotal Net ProfitDuration
LTC-S19k Pro$200$2162 Days
BTC-Bitcoin Miner 521 Hyd$1500$1,6103 Days
DOGE-AF 104 V1$5,000$5,7675 Days
BTC-Air Cooling Mining$25,000$27,6452 Days
BTC-Immersion Cooling Mining $40,000$44,8962 Days
BTC-Avalon Hydro Box-40ft$115,000$152,8803 Days

Once your account reaches a $100 balance, you can either withdraw your funds or reinvest in another contract to grow your earnings even faster.

View more new contracts on the BCC Mining platform website.

“At BCC Mining, we believe cryptocurrency’s real value isn’t about short-term betting—it’s about real-world use, making it easy to access, and helping people create steady ongoing earnings. Our mission is to welcome more people into crypto and give users everywhere a way to earn daily income, no matter how the market changes. We’re here to make crypto work for you, so you don’t have to worry to keep up.”

Florence Harding, Marketing Director, BCC Mining

Security and Sustainability

At BCC Mining, trust and safety are at the heart of our service. We are deeply committed to protecting our users and their investments. We operate with complete openness and follow all legal requirements, creating a secure space where you can confidently earn steady returns.

All our mining facilities are run entirely on renewable energy, making BCC Mining a leader in climate-friendly cloud mining. This approach not benefits the planet—it also helps increase profits, offering investors lasting returns while contributing to a greener future.

In times of market uncertainty, smart investing isn’t just about watching prices—it’s about building steady sources of income.

BCC Mining uses smart technology, runs on green energy, and focuses on security to deliver reliable daily earnings. It offers XRP holders a sustainable way to earn passive income and become less vulnerable to market swings. Instead of just seeing their portfolio go up and down, users can now branch out into cloud mining—turning uncertain market conditions into chances for steady growth.

Whether you’re new to crypto or have been involved for years, BCC Mining is open to users worldwide.

Official Website: https://bccmining.com
Email: [email protected]
Download App: https://bccmining.com/xml/index.html#/app 

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/as-xrp-tumbles-10-holders-seek-stability-unlock-7700-day-with-bcc-mining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features. According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001112+1.36%
RWAX
APP$0.002668+2.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:14
Share
Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Ethereum (ETH) is flashing warning signals. With over 90% of its supply in profit, analysts caution that a selloff could unfold ahead of Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech. While traders brace for ETH volatility, investors are turning their eyes toward the top cryptos to buy now—and three stand out: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), Pepe (PEPE), and Memecoin (MEME). […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004228+9.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000113+3.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:15
Share
Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."
Threshold
T$0.01695+2.16%
Solana
SOL$203.06+4.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,887.52-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Ethereum Monetizes Open Source