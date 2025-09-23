Asian markets rallied, with Taiwan’s Taiex hitting a record high and Australia and South Korea posting gains.Asian markets rallied, with Taiwan’s Taiex hitting a record high and Australia and South Korea posting gains.

Asian stocks rally while global markets show mixed signals

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 17:19
GAINS
GAINS$0.02363-2.79%

Markets around the world went two separate ways Tuesday as S&P 500 futures barely moved while Asian indexes shot higher.

According to CNBC, S&P 500 futures dipped just 0.02% early in the day, with Dow Jones futures flat and Nasdaq 100 futures slipping 0.03%.

This quiet open followed a wild Monday where all three major U.S. indexes, including the S&P 500, closed at new all-time highs after three straight winning sessions.

The rally kicked in late Monday after Nvidia shares surged nearly 4%. The company announced it would be putting $100 billion into OpenAI to build out new data centers. That one line sent tech stocks flying, pushing the S&P 500 and its cousins to more intraday records.

Chip stocks jump in Europe but ASMI slashes guidance

European markets followed the tech hype early Tuesday. The Stoxx 600 went up 0.3% by mid-morning in London, and most sectors were in the green. Chip names like Be Semiconductor rose 0.8%. Infineon jumped 1.8%. STMicro added 2.1%. All of them got a boost from the Nvidia-OpenAI move.

But not every tech stock climbed. ASMI and ASML both took hits. ASMI dropped 2.6% after cutting its forecast for the rest of 2025. ASML slid 1.4% in the same breath. Traders didn’t want anything to do with lowered chip equipment sales.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields edged lower ahead of Federal Reserve comments expected later in the day. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak, and markets are watching closely. The 10-year yield dropped a basis point to 4.133%. The 2-year held at 3.599%. The 30-year slipped to 4.75%.

Over in Asia, tech optimism fueled strong gains. Taiwan’s Taiex index jumped 1.42%, closing at 26,247.37, a new record. Australia’s ASX/S&P 200 climbed 0.4% to 8,845.9. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.51% to 3,486.19, though the Kosdaq lost 0.25%, ending at 872.21.

Trump hits India’s tech visas as gold reaches new highs

Hong Kong saw red. The Hang Seng dropped 0.99% as Super Typhoon Ragasa approached. The Hong Kong Observatory warned the storm would slam the Pearl River Estuary by Wednesday morning. In mainland China, the CSI 300 barely moved, finishing flat at 4,519.78. Japan’s markets stayed shut for a national holiday.

Tech stocks in India are still shaky after a hit on Monday. President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for each new H-1B visa. Those visas go to high-skilled workers, most of them from India. In 2024, about 400,000 were issued, and 71% went to Indian nationals.

Gold didn’t slow down. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,753.25 an ounce as of 6:04 a.m. GMT, hitting $3,759.02 earlier in the session — another record. U.S. gold futures for December moved up 0.3% to $3,787.40. The weaker dollar helped. The U.S. dollar index extended losses, making gold cheaper for non-dollar buyers.

In Europe, German 10-year bond yields erased earlier losses. They sat unchanged at 2.75% after fresh data showed business activity speeding up in September. Sweden’s crown stood still at 9.34 per dollar after the central bank cut interest rates to 1.75%. It said rates will stay where they are for a while. The euro was steady at $1.179, bouncing off a Monday low of $1.1726. The dollar slipped to 147.72 yen after reaching 148.37 earlier.

Crude prices couldn’t hold ground. Brent dropped 0.4% to $66.27 a barrel. U.S. crude slipped 0.3% to $62.02. Traders ignored the tension in the Middle East and Russia. Too much oil on the table was a bigger worry than geopolitics.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.1165-0.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Share
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08497+0.15%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.6915+7.54%
MAY
MAY$0.03975-3.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Share

Trending News

More

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH