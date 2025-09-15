Asia’s answer to Pudgy Penguins? Pudgy Pandas presale raises $200K in hours

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/15 19:44
Moonveil
MORE$0,09044-7,93%
LightLink
LL$0,01214-1,93%

  • Pudgy Pandas presale launched today, raised $200K.

  • The presale is scheduled to close next month.

  • Miss the opening stages, and you’ll be chasing higher prices every three days.

The ZenFi-powered Pudgy Pandas presale launched earlier today, and in just hours, it has already raised more than $200,000. 

The window runs from 15 September to 18 October 2025, but the early stampede shows what’s at stake. 

Asia birthed this launch, but the world is watching. 

Miss the opening stages, and you’ll be chasing higher prices every three days.

What is Pudgy Pandas?

Pudgy Pandas isn’t just another collectable — it’s culture, conservation, and community rolled into one. 

This project links token scarcity to real-world impact. 

10% of the supply is locked for panda charities, with a 10-year vesting period and a 12-month cliff. 

Another 10% supports the Panda Birth Initiative, where each cub born triggers a 1% reduction in the remaining allocation. 

The more pandas thrive, the fewer tokens exist.

Add to this the “Buy a Zoo, Bring Pandas Home” pledge, where the community can mobilise financially or through activism to free pandas from cages. 

This is crypto with a heartbeat, built to last beyond cycles.

The hook is simple: penguins are everywhere — pandas are rare. 

Pudgy Penguins had their cultural moment; Pudgy Pandas are Asia’s answer — rarer, more soulful, more enduring. 

In meme markets, rarity and story are everything. Here, both are off the charts.

Price positioning and why now

Cycles matter. Bitcoin is in its next surge, altseason is warming up, and meme coins are reviving in force. 

But while most memes thrive on noise, Pudgy Pandas is backed by utility, mission, and mechanics that drive deflationary pressure. 

Every birth burn, every locked conservation tranche, every capped supply compounds the scarcity story.

Then comes the presale math. Stage 1 (15–18 Sep) offers tokens at $0.021000. 

By Stage 11 (15–18 Oct), the price climbs to $0.060545. 

That’s an 11-stage ladder, with prices ratcheting higher every three days. 

Wait too long, and you’ll simply pay more for the same scarce supply. 

Early adopters don’t just get the bragging rights — they capture the steepest discount.

As one community meme puts it: If penguins had a party, pandas will run the afterparty.

Scarcity creates winners. Pudgy Pandas positions itself as both a movement and a collectable. 

And the market is already validating the thesis: over $200K raised within hours of launch.

Join the presale now

The presale is live and runs until 18 October 2025.

During Asian trading hours, investors from Korea, China, Japan, and across East Asia are pouring into Pudgy Pandas, fueling expectations that the project could scale to a $500 million market cap within weeks of listing. 

Backed by strong regional momentum, PANDA is being positioned as a contender for the Top 10 meme coin rankings this cycle. 

Listing is targeted for 19 October 2025, right after the window closes. If you want in, timing is everything.

Scarcity. Soul. Momentum. That’s the Pudgy Panda trifecta. 

 

The post Asia’s answer to Pudgy Penguins? Pudgy Pandas presale raises $200K in hours appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0,04552-4,71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0899+4,29%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0,00000003181+3,68%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share
Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Accountants and Financial Reporting, Sun Deji, said that he expects the government to wait a little longer before publishing guidelines on how to audit stablecoins. According to a report by local media Sing…
SUN
SUN$0,020428-1,69%
CyberKongz
KONG$0,01417-3,40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:16
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months