AssemblyAI’s Universal-2 Model Expands Language Coverage and Features

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:21
RealLink
REAL$0.05854+1.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1231+4.49%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00084-18.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019071+2.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001836+5.45%


Rebeca Moen
Aug 26, 2025 04:46

AssemblyAI’s Universal-2 model now supports 99 languages, offering advanced features at a single price, enhancing its speech-to-text capabilities and leading in English, German, and Spanish.





AssemblyAI, a leading provider in the field of speech-to-text technology, has announced the expansion of its Universal-2 model, now supporting a comprehensive array of 99 languages. This expansion aims to offer advanced features under a unified pricing structure, according to AssemblyAI.

Enhanced Language Support

The Universal-2 model, released on August 26, 2025, is designed to cater to a diverse global audience by including a wide range of languages. This strategic move not only broadens the accessibility of AssemblyAI’s technology but also strengthens its position in the competitive speech-to-text market.

Leading in Multiple Languages

Universal-2 has demonstrated exceptional performance in converting speech to text in English, German, and Spanish, positioning itself as a leader in these languages. The model’s enhanced accuracy and efficiency are pivotal for businesses and developers seeking reliable transcription services.

Comparative Analysis with OpenAI’s Whisper

In a comparative analysis, Universal-2 has been evaluated against OpenAI’s Whisper model, showcasing its effectiveness in real-world applications. The comparison highlights Universal-2’s ability to deliver high accuracy beyond traditional word error rate metrics, making it a robust choice for various industry applications.

Industry Applications and Impact

Universal-2 is not just a technological advancement; it is a transformative tool for industries relying on conversational data. From customer service to content creation, the model facilitates improved communication and data processing, enhancing operational efficiencies.

The introduction of Universal-2 marks a significant milestone for AssemblyAI, underscoring its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in the speech-to-text domain.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/assemblyai-universal-2-model-expands-language-coverage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,557.08+1.28%
TONCOIN
TON$3.174+2.12%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Share
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.493+4.61%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03637+1.25%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.7+15.50%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005032-1.50%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.144851+8.17%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes