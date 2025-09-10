Asset Entities Approves Merger with Strive to Create $1.5 Billion BTC Finance Company

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to CoinDesk, Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) announced that its shareholders have approved its planned merger with Strive Enterprises. Strive Enterprises' shareholders had previously approved the merger on September 4th, paving the way for the new company (to be renamed Strive Inc.) to pursue a Bitcoin reserve strategy. Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy co-founded Strive Enterprises in 2022. According to the announcement, the completion of the merger transaction remains subject to Nasdaq listing approval and other customary conditions. Matt Cole, currently head of Strive Asset Management, will serve as chairman and CEO of the combined company.

Strive expects to secure $750 million in private equity (PIPE) financing upon closing of the merger, with potential total financing exceeding $1.5 billion if warrants are exercised. Cole emphasized the company's debt-free structure and stated that it will pursue a disciplined, long-term approach to maximizing the number of Bitcoins per share, designed to outperform Bitcoin itself.