Asset Entities Merges with Strive to Form Bitcoin-Focused Treasury

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10 06:08
TLDR

  • Asset Entities’ shareholders approved the merger with Strive Enterprises to form a Bitcoin-focused digital asset treasury company.
  • The merged entity will be renamed Strive, Inc. and continue trading under the ticker ASST.
  • Matt Cole will serve as the CEO of the newly formed company, while Arshia Sarkhani will become the CMO and join the board.
  • The merger enables a tax-free exchange of Bitcoin for equity under Section 351 of the U.S. tax code.
  • The company plans to complete a $750 million private placement and may raise an additional $750 million through warrant exercises.

Asset Entities’ shareholders approved the company’s merger with Strive Enterprises, marking a significant shift toward a Bitcoin-focused digital asset treasury. The approval paves the way for the merged company to be renamed Strive, Inc., with the ticker ASST remaining unchanged. The merger aims to position the new entity as a leader in Bitcoin treasury management.

Asset Entities Aims to Maximize Bitcoin Value

The newly combined entity will focus on building a world-class Bitcoin treasury company. Strive, Inc. intends to maximize Bitcoin per share for investors by employing disciplined, long-term strategies. CEO Matt Cole emphasized the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders in the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

He highlighted the company’s zero-debt profile and reverse-merger structure as key factors driving its growth. The strategic shift toward Bitcoin treasury management is central to Strive’s vision for the future.

Merger’s Financial Impact and Plans for Growth

As part of the merger’s closing, the company plans to complete a $750 million private placement (PIPE). Additionally, it may raise another $750 million through warrant exercises, fueling future growth. The merger also positions Strive Enterprises to explore distressed Bitcoin claims, including assets tied to the Mt. Gox collapse.

Strive Asset Management, a subsidiary of the new company, has grown to manage over $2 billion in assets. The firm’s track record includes launching its first ETF in 2022, a notable achievement in the digital asset management space. Co-founded by biotech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, Strive’s leadership continues to steer its expansion into the Bitcoin treasury market.

The post Asset Entities Merges with Strive to Form Bitcoin-Focused Treasury appeared first on Blockonomi.

