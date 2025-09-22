The post Asset Manager in South Africa Warns Against Crypto ETF, Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Sygnia Ltd., a South African asset manager with approximately $20 billion in assets under management, warned investors against Bitcoin. Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, said that she is stopping investors from doing something “silly.”

Wierzycka’s Warning Against Bitcoin ETF

Since cryptocurrency is a volatile space with potential risks, Wierzycka advised the investors not to put all their assets into its newly launched Bitcoin ETF. She also recommended putting only than 5% of discretionary or annuity assets into crypto funds. This can boost the country’s digital assets adoption while also mitigating the risks of financial loss.

Moreover, Wierzycka highlighted the dangers of price fluctuations. She said that such extreme volatility of digital assets in developing markets like South Africa can destroy the life savings of people, where the average GDP per capita is much lower than in developed nations.

Wierzycka said, “The underlying asset is highly volatile… You need to be very sure about the messaging around it, and you need to be sure that you don’t make promises that you can’t meet.”

Sygnia’s Stance on Crypto

Despite the cautionary stance, Wierzycka views Bitcoin as a viable long-term investment rather than only a speculative asset. The company, Sygnia, has also experienced strong inflows into its Bitcoin ETF, but actively discourages clients from transferring their entire portfolios into this high-risk option.

Moreover, the firm is planning to introduce more crypto ETFs on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, pending regulatory approval. This stance underscores the growing interest in the crypto ETF across the world. But it also highlights the risks associated with the assets.

Overall Outlook of Cryptocurrency in South Africa

Currently, South Africa is experiencing a growth in interest in cryptocurrencies. It is also witnessing a surge in local exchanges and a rising number of individuals and businesses adopting digital currencies. Its user penetration in crypto is predicted to be 10.49% in 2025.

Overall, the country has a progressive stance on cryptocurrency, treating them as financial products rather than banning them.