The post Asset Manager in South Africa Warns Against Crypto ETF, Here’s Why  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Sygnia Ltd., a South African asset manager with approximately $20 billion in assets under management, warned investors against Bitcoin. Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, said that she is stopping investors from doing something “silly.”  Wierzycka’s Warning Against Bitcoin ETF Since cryptocurrency is a volatile space with potential risks, Wierzycka …The post Asset Manager in South Africa Warns Against Crypto ETF, Here’s Why  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Sygnia Ltd., a South African asset manager with approximately $20 billion in assets under management, warned investors against Bitcoin. Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, said that she is stopping investors from doing something “silly.”  Wierzycka’s Warning Against Bitcoin ETF Since cryptocurrency is a volatile space with potential risks, Wierzycka …

Asset Manager in South Africa Warns Against Crypto ETF, Here’s Why

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/22 21:53
SphereX
HERE$0.000199--%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2369-16.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298-0.45%
$566M Bitcoin Escape_ South Africa’s Crypto Laws Just Got Exposed!

The post Asset Manager in South Africa Warns Against Crypto ETF, Here’s Why  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Sygnia Ltd., a South African asset manager with approximately $20 billion in assets under management, warned investors against Bitcoin. Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, said that she is stopping investors from doing something “silly.” 

Wierzycka’s Warning Against Bitcoin ETF

Since cryptocurrency is a volatile space with potential risks, Wierzycka advised the investors not to put all their assets into its newly launched Bitcoin ETF. She also recommended putting only than 5% of discretionary or annuity assets into crypto funds. This can boost the country’s digital assets adoption while also mitigating the risks of financial loss. 

Moreover, Wierzycka highlighted the dangers of price fluctuations. She said that such extreme volatility of digital assets in developing markets like South Africa can destroy the life savings of people, where the average GDP per capita is much lower than in developed nations. 

Wierzycka said, “The underlying asset is highly volatile… You need to be very sure about the messaging around it, and you need to be sure that you don’t make promises that you can’t meet.”

Sygnia’s Stance on Crypto 

Despite the cautionary stance, Wierzycka views Bitcoin as a viable long-term investment rather than only a speculative asset. The company, Sygnia, has also experienced strong inflows into its Bitcoin ETF, but actively discourages clients from transferring their entire portfolios into this high-risk option.

Moreover, the firm is planning to introduce more crypto ETFs on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, pending regulatory approval. This stance underscores the growing interest in the crypto ETF across the world. But it also highlights the risks associated with the assets. 

Overall Outlook of Cryptocurrency in South Africa 

Currently, South Africa is experiencing a growth in interest in cryptocurrencies. It is also witnessing a surge in local exchanges and a rising number of individuals and businesses adopting digital currencies. Its user penetration in crypto is predicted to be 10.49% in 2025. 

Overall, the country has a progressive stance on cryptocurrency, treating them as financial products rather than banning them. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.08469-4.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23941-9.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017079-1.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0.1143-9.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017079-1.94%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Share
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees