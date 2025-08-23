Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Filings Amid Market Rally

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 22:01
U
U$0,01722+16,50%
CreatorBid
BID$0,07981+7,70%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09998-4,36%
Movement
MOVE$0,1326+0,53%
CROSS
CROSS$0,2268-7,88%
XRP
XRP$3,02-0,37%

  • Asset managers update XRP ETF filings as approval momentum grows.


  • Ripple secures final court victory, ending years of litigation.


  • XRP price surges amid ETF filings and Ripple’s legal clarity.


Several asset managers filed updated statements on Friday for their proposed spot XRP exchange-traded funds. GrayScale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin, 21Shares, and WisdomTree all filed amendments, with seeming eagerness to earn the blessing of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


The flock of filings is viewed as a direct reaction to the feedback of regulators. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart the changes almost certainly followed discussions with the SEC. He called the updates a positive indicator, although to a large extent, they were expected.


Also Read: Ripple CEO Hails “New Dawn” as Fed Governors Warm Up to Cryptocurrency


Revised Fund Structures Draw Market Attention

The latest documents show adjustments in fund structures that allow for XRP or cash creations, as well as cash or in-kind redemptions. Previous filings restricted transactions to cash only, but the new flexibility has the potential to enhance congruence with regulatory requirements.


According to industry experts, such revisions are a sign of issuers’ flexibility. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth, stressed that the concurrent filings indicate an increasing degree of coordination, which may allow them to have a better chance of success.


Despite the prevailing activity, BlackRock has not been on the list of applicants. The company that manages the most prominent spot in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs said this month that it does not have any imminent plans to offer an XRP product.


Ripple Secures Final Judgment

Ripple also gained a decisive victory as the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit closed the SEC’s case. The rejection of the agency and Ripple’s appeal and cross-appeals officially closed the more than four years of litigation.


Judge Analisa Torres’s ruling remains intact, distinguishing between institutional XRP sales and secondary market transactions. The ruling became the cornerstone of Ripple’s defense. In the settlement, the SEC lowered monetary fines and dropped a bid to issue a permanent injunction against institutional sales.


In addition to ending years of legal disputes, the result also gives Ripple the clarity it has long sought regarding its regulatory status. This last ruling eliminates one of the main burdens that had been bearing down on the firm and the future of XRP.


Market Impact and Investor Sentiment

XRP’s price climbed 7 percent on Friday, reaching $3.08 during the broader crypto rally. Investment analysts are optimistic about the revised filings, and Ripple’s legal clarity could have contributed to the gains.


Also, the ETF push is an indicator of a broader move by major companies to diversify beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The legal settlement and the spate of institutional filings reinforce the fact that the future of XRP in the market is critical at the moment.


The updated ETF applications, paired with Ripple’s courtroom victory, mark a turning point for the asset. While the SEC has yet to approve a spot XRP fund, growing institutional momentum and fresh regulatory certainty suggest the market could soon enter a new phase of development.


Also Read: Ripple CEO Hails “New Dawn” as Fed Governors Warm Up to Cryptocurrency


The post Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Filings Amid Market Rally appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features. According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,0000001112+1,36%
RWAX
APP$0,002668+2,69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:14
Share
Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Ethereum (ETH) is flashing warning signals. With over 90% of its supply in profit, analysts caution that a selloff could unfold ahead of Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech. While traders brace for ETH volatility, investors are turning their eyes toward the top cryptos to buy now—and three stand out: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), Pepe (PEPE), and Memecoin (MEME). […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,004228+9,10%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0,0000113+3,66%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:15
Share
Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."
Threshold
T$0,01695+2,16%
Solana
SOL$203,06+4,12%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 887,52-1,75%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Ethereum Monetizes Open Source