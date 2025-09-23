TLDR Aster DEX now offers 300x leverage for $HYPE token, enabling high-risk, high-reward trading. The new 300x leverage feature was introduced after user requests for higher-risk exposure. Aster DEX saw $310 million in volume and $1B TVL within 24 hours of launching $ASTER token. Aster DEX’s multichain support provides access to BNB Chain, Ethereum, Arbitrum, [...] The post Aster DEX Launches 300x Leverage for $HYPE Trading to Meet User Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Aster DEX now offers 300x leverage for $HYPE token, enabling high-risk, high-reward trading. The new 300x leverage feature was introduced after user requests for higher-risk exposure. Aster DEX saw $310 million in volume and $1B TVL within 24 hours of launching $ASTER token. Aster DEX’s multichain support provides access to BNB Chain, Ethereum, Arbitrum, [...] The post Aster DEX Launches 300x Leverage for $HYPE Trading to Meet User Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.

Aster DEX Launches 300x Leverage for $HYPE Trading to Meet User Demand

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 09:45
Binance Coin
BNB$987.23-4.33%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.56-4.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01196-6.04%
Aster
ASTER$1.7613+20.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00551+1.66%

TLDR

  • Aster DEX now offers 300x leverage for $HYPE token, enabling high-risk, high-reward trading.

  • The new 300x leverage feature was introduced after user requests for higher-risk exposure.

  • Aster DEX saw $310 million in volume and $1B TVL within 24 hours of launching $ASTER token.

  • Aster DEX’s multichain support provides access to BNB Chain, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Solana.

Aster, a decentralized derivatives exchange, has launched 300x leverage trading for the $HYPE token. This addition follows a surge in demand from users looking for higher-risk, high-reward trading opportunities. The feature allows traders to take on larger positions with a relatively small investment, amplifying potential profits, as well as losses. By offering this leverage option, Aster places itself among the few decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to provide such high-leverage trading.

The exchange has cautioned users about the high risks involved with 300x leverage. While the feature allows for substantial returns, it can also lead to significant losses. The platform advises that users only trade assets they fully understand, especially when dealing with high-leverage positions like $HYPE.

Leverage Trading and Market Demand

The introduction of 300x leverage trading on Aster DEX marks a shift in how decentralized exchanges offer financial tools. Historically, high-leverage trading was more common on centralized platforms, but with this new offering, Aster is bringing similar features to the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The decision to implement this feature was largely driven by feedback from the platform’s users, who requested more options for higher-risk exposure in their trades.

The $HYPE token, part of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, is now one of the most leveraged assets on Aster, with traders able to open outsized positions on both long and short trades. With the perpetual futures market growing increasingly competitive, Aster is differentiating itself by responding quickly to user demand for higher-leverage options, a move that could attract more experienced traders looking for more aggressive trading strategies.

Aster’s Growth and Multichain Infrastructure

The timing of this feature coincides with Aster’s rapid growth in the DeFi space. Since launching its native token, $ASTER, the exchange has seen an influx of users and trading volume. Within 24 hours of the $ASTER token’s debut, the platform reported $310 million in trading volume and attracted around 330,000 new wallets.

Additionally, Aster’s total value locked (TVL) surpassed $1 billion, reflecting the platform’s increasing popularity.

Aster’s multichain infrastructure is a key factor behind its success. By supporting major blockchain networks like BNB Chain, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Solana, Aster offers traders access to a wide range of assets with relatively low fees and fast transaction speeds. This flexibility allows traders to access a broader spectrum of liquidity and trading pairs across different blockchains.

The Dual Trading Mode for All Users

To cater to different user levels, Aster DEX has implemented a dual-mode trading system. One mode is designed for newer traders, providing simplified access to high-leverage trading options. The second mode mirrors traditional exchange interfaces, providing more depth and liquidity for experienced traders. This approach aims to create an inclusive platform that can appeal to a wide range of users, from beginners to seasoned professionals.

The addition of 300x leverage for $HYPE token trading further positions Aster as a platform that prioritizes flexibility and user-centric features. However, as high-leverage trading is inherently risky, the platform’s dual-mode interface is designed to give users the option to choose between higher-risk opportunities or a more traditional trading experience. This strategy is helping Aster build a loyal user base while also growing its liquidity pool and overall market presence.

The post Aster DEX Launches 300x Leverage for $HYPE Trading to Meet User Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

The post Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Synthetix is set to launch the first perpetual decentralized exchange on Ethereum mainnet in Q4 2025, kicking off with a $1 million trading competition. Summary Synthetix to launch first perpetual DEX on Ethereum mainnet in Q4 2025. Traders can use sUSDe, wstETH, and cbBTC as multi-collateral margin. Launch begins with a $1M trading competition starting in October. Synthetix is preparing to launch the first perpetuals exchange on Ethereum mainnet, starting with a trading competition that offers a $1 million prize. On Sept. 22, 2025, Synthetix Network (SNX) announced plans for its competition and upcoming perpertual DEX, which will feature gasless trading, zero settlement costs, and multi-collateral margin.  Traders will be able to use assets like Ethena’s sUSDe, Lido’s wstETH, and Coinbase’s cbBTC as margin to produce yield while trading. This model makes use of Ethereum’s (ETH) extensive liquidity, which presently totals more than $90 billion across its liquidity, staking, and lending pools. Multi-collateral margin and strategies The mainnet launch introduces multi-collateral margin, letting traders post portfolios of assets, including yield-bearing collateral, without selling them. This enables users to earn funding or staking yields, keep exposure to ETH or BTC, and avoid triggering taxable events when opening perp positions. Synthetix expects that this design will increase the efficiency and profitability of arbitrage strategies such as basis trading. For example, traders can deposit wstETH, short ETH perps in equal size, and benefit from staking rewards and positive funding payments. By enabling these setups directly on Ethereum, Synthetix removes the need for bridging and expands composability with decentralized finance protocols like Aave. Synthetix trading competition details Starting in October, Synthetix will hold a one-month trading competition prior to launch, with 100 traders chosen from among Kwenta point holders, top users, and pre-depositors. Using seeded margin capital, competitors will compete in well-known markets like…
1
1$0.013541+42.49%
SNX
SNX$0.6258-4.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,741.75-1.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 11:33
Share
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

The post South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea has experienced a surge in illegal virtual asset remittances, including money laundering and foreign exchange manipulation. Between January and August 2025, virtual asset operators filed 36,684 suspicious transaction reports. Illegal Crypto Remittances Skyrocket in South Korea South Korea is seeing a sharp increase in illegal virtual asset remittances, including cases of money laundering […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/south-korea-reports-surge-in-suspicious-crypto-transactions-amid-growing-investor-base/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017179-1.29%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0926-6.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 11:38
Share
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

PANews reported on September 23rd that UXLINK officially disclosed that a malicious actor had issued additional UXLINK tokens without authorization today. The related transactions have been publicly disclosed on Arbiscan . Officials stated that this issuance violated the project's whitepaper and advised community members to temporarily refrain from trading UXLINK on decentralized exchanges to prevent losses. Currently, most of the assets involved have been frozen by major exchanges, and the team is taking legal and compliance measures to ensure that the token supply is consistent with the whitepaper.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-6.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.132-15.98%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10179-3.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle