Aster: Epoch 3 personal dashboard data inconsistencies exist and will be fixed within 24 hours

PANews reported on October 1st that Aster announced in a post on the X platform that they had discovered inconsistencies in Team Boost data for Phase 2 users in the Epoch 3 personal dashboard. These issues may be related to the way the Team Boost mechanic is displayed and described, potentially causing user confusion. The team is addressing this issue and has pledged to complete the necessary adjustments within the next 24 hours to ensure fairness for all users. A further announcement is planned once all Team Boost data adjustments are complete.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.