Aster: Epoch 3 personal dashboard data inconsistencies exist and will be fixed within 24 hours

PANews reported on October 1st that Aster announced in a post on the X platform that they had discovered inconsistencies in Team Boost data for Phase 2 users in the Epoch 3 personal dashboard. These issues may be related to the way the Team Boost mechanic is displayed and described, potentially causing user confusion. The team is addressing this issue and has pledged to complete the necessary adjustments within the next 24 hours to ensure fairness for all users. A further announcement is planned once all Team Boost data adjustments are complete.