Aster has completed the handling of XPL perpetual contract anomalies and promised compensation

PANews reported on September 26th that Aster announced that the XPL perpetual contract trading anomaly has been fully resolved. Aster stated that users whose positions were forced to close during the affected period will have their losses directly reimbursed in USDT to their wallets, with the expected completion date within a few hours. Aster also reminded users to submit tickets for other related issues via Discord.
Earlier, between 5:37 and 5:43 in the morning, due to a system loophole, the price of the XPL contract soared to as high as $4 on Asterdex, far higher than other mainstream trading platforms.
