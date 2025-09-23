Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

Key Takeaways

Aster, a multichain perpetual exchange, now offers 300x leverage trading for the HYPE token.

This is one of the highest leverage ratios available in decentralized finance, targeting the $HYPE token.

Aster, a multichain decentralized perpetual exchange, today introduced 300x leverage trading for the HYPE token, marking one of the highest leverage ratios in decentralized finance.

The move allows traders to significantly amplify their positions on the Hyperliquid ecosystem token.