Aster Price Prediction – Low Cap Crypto Explodes 457%

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 20:52
Aster (ASTER), a cryptocurrency powering an exchange for decentralized perpetual contracts, has gone up by triple digits in a single day. Currently trading above the $0.47 mark, the utility crypto has surged by over 457% in the last 24 hours.

The surge in Aster’s price recently has led the community to ask whether the momentum will continue or if a major drop-off may be coming soon. This article gives a proper forecast, both short term and long term, for the Aster price, before providing insight into another crypto with similar potential.

Aster Price Surges By Triple Digits: Will It Explode Further?

Following the launch of Aster on Aster Spot after the token generation event, the price of the token has surged at an unprecedented level, though this is expected for a token that has just been listed.

The hourly charts show that the Aster price has now started to consolidate around the $0.47 level after a surge of more than 400%.

The reason behind this price action is clear: listing. This means it is unlikely that the momentum will hold. However, Aster is powering a decentralized perpetual exchange. Among traders, this could be a strong utility that provides the token with long-term upside.

What is Aster?

Aster is the native crypto of Aster DEX, a decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts. According to the website, the DEX allows users to trade stocks cross-chain and with hidden orders.

It has upwards of 2 million users already, according to its claims, and its trading volume is more than $516 billion.

Among all the perks the platform offers, the “invisible order” feature seems to be its biggest advantage. Hidden orders reportedly let users place limit orders that remain fully hidden from the public order book. This method of anonymous trading is suitable for many investors who want to keep their crypto trades private.

It also supports spot trading and portfolio management. Aster features a reward hub with its own “Trade and Earn” program, along with competitions, all of which give the project an engaging look that could translate to long-term gains for Aster investors.

Aster Price Prediction: Short-Term and Long-Term

Since the Aster token has gone live only recently, users need to be very careful, as much of the growth seen today could be corrected within the next few days. Based on these factors, here are the short-term and long-term price predictions for the token.

Short-Term Price Prediction

In the short term, investors could expect the Aster token to rise further. However, the excitement of the listing pump is over, which can already be seen on the hourly charts. Investors now have only minor upticks to rely on, bolstered by social media posts and competitions. After a while, however, the cryptocurrency’s price could correct. The degree of correction will depend on macroeconomic conditions.

Long-Term Price Prediction

In the long term, Aster’s use cases will play a key role in determining how the token performs on the price chart. Much will depend on the level of traction the decentralized exchange is able to gain. If it attracts more customers, newcomers may also want to explore the advantages that holding the Aster token provides.

The bottom line is that it is difficult to give a reliable long-term price forecast for Aster because the token has only just entered the market. Its price action will depend on both macroeconomic conditions and the project’s own use cases.

Best Wallet Token is Another Crypto with Similar Potential

Much of the traction Aster has gained is because Aster DEX has already been an active product. This is evident from its reported 5 million users and more than $516 billion in daily volume.

However, the listing gains are gone. For those still seeking early gains, Best Wallet Token is worth considering.

Best Wallet Token is the cryptocurrency that powers Best Wallet, an already-active wallet supporting more than 90 blockchains. Thanks to enhanced security features powered by Fireblocks MPC technology, along with cross-chain swaps and multi-chain functionality, Best Wallet Token has managed to amass a large following. It has even gained attention from the New York Post, which named it a top cryptocurrency app.

The token is an integral part of the ecosystem, offering users additional perks such as increased staking rewards, discounts when buying crypto, and community governance. Best Wallet Token’s unique benefit is also access to a launchpad, which allows users to buy presale cryptos while they are still at the 0 stage.

The Best Wallet ecosystem has also gone through multiple updates recently, including the addition of Solana blockchain support, Bitcoin swaps, and a gamified system that rewards users for simply opening the app.

Best Wallet Token has also been one of the most popular cryptos to buy in presale. The presale has raised close to $16 million already, and analysts have said it has 100x potential.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
