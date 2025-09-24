Aster responds to Rh points and trading rules: Market makers are not included in the Rh points program

PANews reported on September 24th that the Aster team announced on Discord that some users' Rh points are currently displaying abnormally. The team has confirmed the issue and is working on a fix. Officials emphasized that market makers do not count towards the Rh points program, and holding or trading spot assets does not count towards Stage 2. Only Pro mode perpetual contracts and grid trading will count towards points, with spot trading included in Stage 3. Neutral strategy trading in hedging mode will count towards points unless the system detects abnormal behavior. The total allocation for Stage 2 is 4% of ASTER, spanning four epochs, but the proportion varies from week to week. PANews reported on September 24th that the Aster team announced on Discord that some users' Rh points are currently displaying abnormally. The team has confirmed the issue and is working on a fix. Officials emphasized that market makers do not count towards the Rh points program, and holding or trading spot assets does not count towards Stage 2. Only Pro mode perpetual contracts and grid trading will count towards points, with spot trading included in Stage 3. Neutral strategy trading in hedging mode will count towards points unless the system detects abnormal behavior. The total allocation for Stage 2 is 4% of ASTER, spanning four epochs, but the proportion varies from week to week.