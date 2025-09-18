$ASTER saw a 1,650% increase on its first day of listing, with trading volume exceeding $342 million.

$ASTER, the native token of the decentralized exchange Aster, ignited the crypto market with its outstanding performance in the 24 hours following its (TGE) launch. As $ASTER is currently only available for spot trading on Aster DEX, the platform has become the sole gateway for global capital and users, directly driving a surge in both capital inflows and user growth.

According to official on-chain data, $ASTER's total trading volume exceeded $342 million in less than 24 hours on its first day of launch. The token opened at $0.03015 and garnered market interest, reaching an intraday high of $0.528, a significant single-day increase of approximately 1,650%. This price trend not only reflects the market's strong recognition of its value but also lays a solid foundation for subsequent liquidity development.

Driven by its scarcity trading mechanism, $ASTER quickly attracted a global influx of traders upon its launch. Within 24 hours, over 330,000 new unique wallet addresses were added, demonstrating high user engagement and long-term confidence in the platform. Simultaneously, the platform's total value locked (TVL) increased by $660 million in a single day, reaching $1.005 billion. The platform's total daily trading volume reached nearly $1.5 billion, further demonstrating the continued strong momentum of net capital inflows.

Judging from the first-day trading data and capital inflow, $ASTER not only demonstrates its market appeal as a native token, but also underscores the strategic position of Aster DEX as the next-generation flagship DEX on BNB Chain. With continued market interest and growing user base, $ASTER is expected to become a significant force in driving the further expansion of decentralized finance and inject new growth momentum into the BNB Chain ecosystem.