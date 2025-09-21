$ASTER is facing controversy over $10B valuation with controlled supply and low volume, which has sparked debate on market manipulation and altcoin utility.$ASTER is facing controversy over $10B valuation with controlled supply and low volume, which has sparked debate on market manipulation and altcoin utility.

$ASTER Triggers Debate with $10B Valuation Over Potential Supply Control and Market Manipulation

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 19:00
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005355+2.39%
Aster
ASTER$1.5671+33.40%
green chart 15

Aster ($ASTER) is experiencing a significant controversy in the crypto market. Hence, although it reportedly has no working product along with a low trading volume of only $500K daily when it comes to Bitcoin ($BTC) spot pair, its value is $10B. As per the popular crypto trader and analyst, Cyclop, this controversy fuels the speculation concerning the substantial supply concentration as well as market manipulation.

In this respect, up to 96% of the cumulative $ASTER supply is controlled by only 6 wallets, potentially operating under a single entity. Cyclop has looked into the said agenda and shared the factual details with the crypto community through its X account.

$ASTER’s 96% Supply Concentration Among 6 Wallets Triggers Concerns over Market Manipulation

The market data reveals that the top six wallets holding $ASTER are dominating the token supply, accounting for 96%. As they are likely to be controlled by one entity, this has ignited a new speculation of massive market manipulation. Additionally, the prominent 5 among these holders cumulatively possess 92.63% of the overall $ASTER supply.

Keeping this in view, out of the total supply of 8,000,000,000.00 $ASTER tokens, these 5 holders own 7,410,620,380.92 tokens. This concentration level has raised caution among traders and analysts alike. Thus, they warn about the potential risks of market manipulation and centralization of the project.

Traders Advised to Beware of Supply Control of Aster and Related Market Risks

In addition to this, when a crypto token is majority held by a few holders, it denotes a bearish outlook. On the other hand, the decentralized distribution of a token’s supply across a significant number of trusted holders is a positive sign. In the case of $ASTER, Cyclop asserts that it should not have a massive $10B as it is not even worth $200M.

Moreover, Cyclop has advised the traders that there is a high possibility of market manipulation around the $ASTER token, and investing in it would not be yield-bearing for them. Particularly, the concentration of the supply among the top few wallets further fuels this controversy in the money market. For skeptical boomers and seasoned traders alike, the analysts’ caution highlights deeper concerns regarding one entity driving the entire supply.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

TLDR: SEC approves generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE. New rules remove the need for separate filings, speeding up crypto ETP listings and reducing delays. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and bitcoin options contracts cleared for listing under updated framework. Experts say more work remains before all crypto ETPs [...] The post SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005208+4.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08861+2.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.14986-1.10%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:37
Share
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.47777-1.56%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0446+0.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04351-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Share
NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02179+16.15%
Starpower
STAR$0.12448+0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559-4.60%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

XRP naar $100 of meer? Analisten schetsen realistisch en onhaalbare scenario’s