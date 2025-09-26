Atlético Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid will be looking to add their second home win of the season. Getty Images

La Liga will host the first Madrid derby of the season on Saturday, September 27th, as Atlético Madrid welcome Real Madrid at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

The game will kick off at 4:15pm CEST (10:15am ET) as Atleti seek to maintain their run of four games unbeaten in Madrid derbies at their stadium, including the most recent one in the Champions League which ended 1-0 before a penalty shoot-out defeat after a draw on aggregate.

While Real Madrid have won seven consecutive games to start the La Liga season, Atlético has had a disappointing beginning to 2025/26 with only two wins from seven which leaves them eighth in the table. The latest of those victories came on Wednesday, with a 3-2 comeback win from 2-1 behind against Rayo Vallecano, with the crucial role of hat-trick hero Julián Álvarez.

With a number of injury concerns, coach Diego Simeone has plenty of food for thought for his team selection against Real Madrid.

Atlético Madrid team news vs. Real Madrid

There is more good news than bad for coach Diego Simeone ahead of this game as an injury crisis at the club appears to ease off.

Midfielder and summer signing Álex Baena has returned to action and could feature, though he is unlikely to start, after undergoing an operation for appendicitis. He started the team’s first game of the season against Espanyol and this would be only his second game of the campaign.

Another player who could join him in the squad is Johnny Cardoso. The USMNT player suffered a sprained ankle in training last week but he has rejoined partial training and could come into contention.

Also available will be forward Alexander Sørloth, who served a suspension in midweek after being sent off against Real Mallorca last weekend.

However, it is almost certain that defender José María Giménez will remain sidelined as he has not joined full training since the Club World Cup in the summer, while midfielder Thiago Almada is also not expected back.

Atlético Madrid expected lineup vs. Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid’s expected lineup vs. Real Madrid: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet, David Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Nico González; Julián Álvarez, Antoine Griezmann.

The Atlético Madrid side will be one boasting plenty of experience as Diego Simeone opts for his tried and trusted options in the spine of his team, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Koke set to start.

Much could depend on the fitness levels of Álex Baena and Johnny Cardoso, who could spring surprises in the team if they are more advanced in their recoveries than initially expected.

In defence, Simeone is expected to stick with David Hancko at left-back to offer more defensive solidity over the likes of Matteo Ruggeri and Javi Galán, who have left the coach with doubts when on the back foot.

On the bench, Alexander Sørloth will be a key tool despite having only scored one goal in the first eight games of the season. We are also likely to see Conor Gallagher come in from the bench to add energy and intensity.