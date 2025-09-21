Attend Crypto Assets Conference 2026: Innovate Digital Finance Future

Crypto Assets Conference 2026

Crypto Assets Conference 2026

Location: Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Adickesallee 32-34, Germany

Date: Wed, Mar 25 – Wed, Mar 25, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 07:30 PM (UTC+01:00) Central Europe Standard Time

Event Type: Crypto Conference

Official Website: https://www.crypto-assets-conference.de/

Event Overview

The Crypto Assets Conference 2026 (#CAC26) returns on March 25, 2026, to spotlight the forefront of innovation across tokenization, institutional crypto adoption, stablecoins, and regulatory frameworks. With capital markets evolving and legal clarity progressing, this year’s event brings sharper focus to the intersections of digital assets and the real economy. Across two dynamic stages, CAC26A will delve into the evolving infrastructure enabling digital asset adoption at scale. Key sessions will explore the ECB trials, early activity under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime, and the growing role of stablecoins in mainstream financial applications. From the tokenization of bonds and funds to cross-border payments and collateral management, the agenda is designed to examine the foundations of a more integrated and efficient digital capital market.

Why Attend?

Discover key innovations in tokenization and digital assets.

Explore the latest trends in institutional crypto adoption.

Gain insights into regulatory frameworks and their impact on digital markets.

Network with over 550 in-person and 3,000 online attendees from the finance and blockchain industries.

Key Highlights

Speakers: TBA

Sessions: Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops

Topics Covered: Tokenization, stablecoins, regulatory developments, digital capital markets

Special Features: Networking opportunities, interactive panels, and exclusive insights into the future of digital finance

FAQs

What is Crypto Assets Conference 2026?

A leading conference focusing on the innovation and integration of digital assets within the broader financial ecosystem.

When and where is it held?

Wed, Mar 25 – Wed, Mar 25, 2026, 10:00 AM – 07:30 PM, at Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Adickesallee 32-34, Germany.

Who should attend?

Finance professionals, blockchain industry leaders, regulatory authorities, and anyone interested in the future of digital assets.

What topics are discussed?

Tokenization, institutional adoption of crypto, stablecoins, regulatory frameworks, and their applications in real-world finance.