Attention Cryptocurrency Holders – BTC Miner Cloud Mining Launches Instant Settlement Contracts for BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 23:11
BTC Miner’s contract design offers favorable conditions for investors, featuring “instant settlement + principal protection + multi-currency support.”

The Wall Street Journal – With the rapid development of the global crypto market, investors are increasingly demanding stable returns and flexible withdrawals. Against this backdrop, BTC Miner, a leading cloud mining platform, has officially launched instant settlement contracts for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), providing global investors with unprecedented flexibility and security.

Instant Settlement: No More Waiting for Profits

Traditional contracts often require a period to withdraw profits, making it difficult for investors to operate flexibly in volatile markets. BTC Miner’s newly launched instant settlement contracts completely break this limitation:

Daily profits are instantly credited to your account—no need to wait for contract expiration;

Withdrawals available at any time, free liquidity—investors can quickly access funds as needed;

Unaffected by market fluctuations—returns are stored in the smart contract, ensuring stability and transparency.

This means investors not only enjoy a fixed return but also have highly flexible fund allocation.

Stability and Security: Principal and Interest Guarantee

BTC Miner’s instant settlement contracts not only emphasize flexibility but also guarantee fund security:

Principal Guarantee—invested funds are 100% safe;

Fixed Interest—yields can reach up to 6%+;

Compliance and Transparency—funds are held in custody at a leading international bank and insured by insurance companies. Platform Advantages: Comprehensive Services for Global Investors

In addition to its innovative instant settlement contracts, BTC Miner offers multiple advantages:

New user registrations receive $500 in free hashrate, and daily sign-in rewards are $2.

Green Energy Mining: Our European and North American data centers utilize hydropower and wind energy.

24/7 Customer Service: Available 24/7 with multi-language support.

Referral Rewards: Earn up to 7% + 2% referral returns.

A simple process for using BTC Miner:

1: Visit the official website and register a BTC Miner account with your email address: https://btcminer.net or download the app to claim your $500 bonus.

2: Select the appropriate contract and deposit your funds. Supports BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, USDT, USDC, and more, with free deposits and withdrawals.

3: Activate your investment plan. Fund your account with cryptocurrency funds and purchase your desired contract to activate. Once your purchase is complete, the system automatically settles your profits 24 hours a day. Here are some of the best BTC Miner contracts:Click here to view more advanced contracts:

$500 contract, 1-day period, $2 profit per day, $2 total profit [Free Contract]

$200 contract, 2-day period, $10 profit per day, $20 total profit

$300 contract, 3-day period, $4.95 profit per day, $14.85 total profit

$1000 contract, 7-day period, $20.10 profit per day, $140.7 total profit

$2500 contract, 10-day period, $62.75 profit per day, $620.75 total profit

$5000 contract, 15-day period, $137.5 profit per day, $2062.5 total profit

$10,000 contract, 20-day period, $300 profit per day, $6,000 total profit

$30,000 contract, 30-day period, $1,086 daily profit , with a total profit of $32,580.

In the volatile crypto market, BTC Miner offers investors a more flexible and secure investment method with its “instant settlement + principal protection + multi-currency support” contract design.

About BTC Miner

BTC Miner is a leading global cloud mining platform. Focused on “fund security + stable returns,” it innovatively offers principal and interest guaranteed contracts with instant settlement, providing investors with a zero-barrier, zero-risk crypto investment experience. The platform supports multiple currencies (BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT, etc.), funds are held in custodial custody with top-tier international banks and are insured. Mining is powered by green energy from Europe and North America, and 24/7 customer service is available, making it the preferred entry point for conservative and prudent investors. Now is the perfect time to join BTC Miner Cloud Mining

Official Website: https://btcminer.net

Email: [email protected]

Company Address: 17 Whitworth Drive, Randlay, Telford, Shropshire

Postal Code: TF3 2NN

Media: Kevin Byers

App Download: https://btcminer.net/app.html

Source: https://finbold.com/attention-cryptocurrency-holders-btc-miner-cloud-mining-launches-instant-settlement-contracts-for-btc-eth-doge-and-xrp/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
