Attention Pi Network Users: Here’s Why August 21 Is a Crucial Date for All Pioneers

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/21 19:17
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Pi Network
PI$0.35628+2.13%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002803+5.85%
WINK
WIN$0.00006125-0.16%

TL;DR

  • The controversial yet highly popular cryptocurrency project made a big announcement last week about the beginning of a new event.
  • Here’s why today (August 21) is a crucial date for all ecosystem participants.

Here It Comes

CryptoPotato reported over the weekend about the next big thing in the development of the entire Pi Network ecosystem. For the first time since the launch of the Open Network earlier this year, the team behind the project has organized a Hackathon, which will allow users to receive rewards in the form of the native token.

As of August 15, the platform opened for new registrations. Each team can be comprised of an unlimited number of people, but all members have to pass the Pi Network know-your-customer procedures to receive the prizes.

What’s particularly important about today, August 21, is the fact that this is the date the Hackathon begins. As the team explained, the event starts today and will run for almost two months, with the final submission due on October 15. There will be an optional midpoint check-in scheduled for September 19.

The idea behind this event is to encourage Pioneers to develop and build applications that enhance the native token’s usability, ranging from payments and services to creative, community-driven solutions. All PI-powered apps must comply with the Mainnet Listing Guidelines and deliver tangible value to the community.

Users are allowed and even encouraged to use some of the native Pi Network tools, such as the Brainstorm App, the Developer Portal, and the recently released Pi App Studio.

The Prizes

As this might be the most important part of the Hackathon for many users, we will focus on the actual tangible rewards that the first up to eight teams will be eligible to receive. There will be judges who will evaluate the apps based on PI utility, long-term potential, UI/UX, alignment with community needs, and more. All apps must be uploaded to the Pi Developer Portal and include a demo video and a submission form.

In total, the Core Team will give away 160,000 PI tokens in the following manner:

  • 1st Place – 75,000 Pi
  • 2nd Place – 45,000 Pi
  • 3rd Place – 15,000 Pi
  • Honorable Mentions (up to 5 teams) – 5,000 Pi each

Given the significance of today for the event and all participants who want to join, Pi Network’s token has jumped by 2.5% despite the broader market’s sell-off. PI has tapped $0.36, which is over 7% higher than the all-time low marked on August 6. Nevertheless, the asset remains 88% south from its ATH registered in late February.

The post Attention Pi Network Users: Here’s Why August 21 Is a Crucial Date for All Pioneers appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) becomes 2025's hottest viral meme coin in crypto with Layer 2 technology, $777k giveaway, and $10M raised in presale.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5581+1.01%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001037+1.07%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0958-5.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 19:15
Share
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance, which is one of the recent additions to the Ethereum ecosystem, is emerging in new stature following the fact that it has invited comparisons with meme-coin giant Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently worth $0.035 in presale stage 6. Early investors in the project are assured of a minimum 400% return […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001241+1.63%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601+0.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002529+6.43%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 19:30
Share
Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Some projects are gaining currency with their distinct potential and significant sponsorship of investors.
Solana
SOL$184.3+2.08%
XRP
XRP$2.8981+0.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-1.67%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/21 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

YZY price prediction: Can hype sustain YZY above $1?

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move