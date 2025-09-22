The post Attention XRP Investors! A New, First-of-its-Kind XRP Product Has Been Launched! “Great Opportunity!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization platform Midas has partnered with blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar (AXL) and launched a tokenized XRP product, mXRP, which they describe as the first of its kind, The Block reports. This is seen as a great opportunity for XRP investors, as it is stated that it will offer XRP holders returns of up to 8%. At this point, it was stated that the product is currently targeting a base return of 6-8% paid in XRP. According to the statement, users can mint mXRP by depositing their XRP collateral into a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of their underlying return strategies. mXRP can also be used in DeFi protocols to generate additional returns beyond its underlying return. Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer said: “A large portion of the XRP supply has been dormant for years; mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access on-chain strategies. With strong community demand and DeFi integrations, we believe mXRP can play a key role in unlocking new use cases for XRP.” Axelar co-founder Georgios Vlachos said, “Axelar will connect mXRP to every major ecosystem where DeFi opportunities exist, where users can deposit mXRP and earn additional returns on top of mXRP’s base return. By combining returns from all available sources, mXRP will always be the highest-yielding XRP asset on the market.” Vlachos, for example, said that if mXRP’s assets under management reach $10 billion by June 2026, it could generate $700 million in annual revenue at a 7% return, creating an additional $700 million in annual buying pressure for XRP. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/attention-xrp-investors-a-new-first-of-its-kind-xrp-product-has-been-launched-great-opportunity/The post Attention XRP Investors! A New, First-of-its-Kind XRP Product Has Been Launched! “Great Opportunity!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization platform Midas has partnered with blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar (AXL) and launched a tokenized XRP product, mXRP, which they describe as the first of its kind, The Block reports. This is seen as a great opportunity for XRP investors, as it is stated that it will offer XRP holders returns of up to 8%. At this point, it was stated that the product is currently targeting a base return of 6-8% paid in XRP. According to the statement, users can mint mXRP by depositing their XRP collateral into a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of their underlying return strategies. mXRP can also be used in DeFi protocols to generate additional returns beyond its underlying return. Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer said: “A large portion of the XRP supply has been dormant for years; mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access on-chain strategies. With strong community demand and DeFi integrations, we believe mXRP can play a key role in unlocking new use cases for XRP.” Axelar co-founder Georgios Vlachos said, “Axelar will connect mXRP to every major ecosystem where DeFi opportunities exist, where users can deposit mXRP and earn additional returns on top of mXRP’s base return. By combining returns from all available sources, mXRP will always be the highest-yielding XRP asset on the market.” Vlachos, for example, said that if mXRP’s assets under management reach $10 billion by June 2026, it could generate $700 million in annual revenue at a 7% return, creating an additional $700 million in annual buying pressure for XRP. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/attention-xrp-investors-a-new-first-of-its-kind-xrp-product-has-been-launched-great-opportunity/

Attention XRP Investors! A New, First-of-its-Kind XRP Product Has Been Launched! “Great Opportunity!”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:16
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,03915-10,30%
KIND
KIND$0,003622-23,09%
XRP
XRP$2,849-3,71%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001745-6,58%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%

Tokenization platform Midas has partnered with blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar (AXL) and launched a tokenized XRP product, mXRP, which they describe as the first of its kind, The Block reports.

This is seen as a great opportunity for XRP investors, as it is stated that it will offer XRP holders returns of up to 8%.

At this point, it was stated that the product is currently targeting a base return of 6-8% paid in XRP.

According to the statement, users can mint mXRP by depositing their XRP collateral into a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of their underlying return strategies. mXRP can also be used in DeFi protocols to generate additional returns beyond its underlying return.

Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer said:

Axelar co-founder Georgios Vlachos said, “Axelar will connect mXRP to every major ecosystem where DeFi opportunities exist, where users can deposit mXRP and earn additional returns on top of mXRP’s base return. By combining returns from all available sources, mXRP will always be the highest-yielding XRP asset on the market.”

Vlachos, for example, said that if mXRP’s assets under management reach $10 billion by June 2026, it could generate $700 million in annual revenue at a 7% return, creating an additional $700 million in annual buying pressure for XRP.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/attention-xrp-investors-a-new-first-of-its-kind-xrp-product-has-been-launched-great-opportunity/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0,08469-4,02%
CROSS
CROSS$0,23941-9,97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017079-1,94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0,1143-9,92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017079-1,94%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Share
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees