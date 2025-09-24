The post Audacy And MOGL Partner For NIL Opportunities In Sports Audio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. College athletes will now have the opportunity to be integrated into advertising campaigns across Audacy’s sports portfolio. getty Audacy, one of the nation’s largest audio content and entertainment companies, has announced a new partnership with MOGL, an athlete influencer tech platform, to integrate name, image and likeness opportunities into brand campaigns across its sports portfolio. The collaboration allows brands advertising with Audacy to connect directly with MOGL’s network of more than 30,000 college athlete influencers. Using MOGL’s AI-powered platform, Audacy can match advertisers with athletes who align with campaign goals, while offering real-time reporting on performance and reach. Connecting with Sports Fans “This partnership with MOGL is a testament to our commitment to innovation, providing a powerful content-driven approach that benefits athletes, schools and our advertising partners,” said Michael Ferranti, senior vice president of national partnerships at Audacy. “Together, we’ll empower our clients to deliver authentic, high-impact campaigns that resonate with today’s fans and drive measurable brand outcomes.” Audacy chief revenue officer Bob Philips explained that the company will use MOGL’s platform to help brands seamlessly integrate athletes into campaigns. “What sets Audacy apart is how we activate those partnerships—leveraging our unmatched leadership in sports, the scale of our broadcast and digital sports platform, and our award-winning podcast network to maximize impact and deliver results.” Philips added that the partnership reflects growing advertiser interest in NIL and college athlete influencers. “College athlete influencers are one of the fastest-growing segments, and brands are eager for authentic ways to connect with sports fans.” Research from OpenSponsorship shows athletes have an average engagement rate of 5.6%, compared to 2.4% for a typical influencer. In addition, athletes can generate up to 7x return on ad spend. The Athletes Poised to Succeed So, which athletes are best positioned to take advantage of this opportunity? “To… The post Audacy And MOGL Partner For NIL Opportunities In Sports Audio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. College athletes will now have the opportunity to be integrated into advertising campaigns across Audacy’s sports portfolio. getty Audacy, one of the nation’s largest audio content and entertainment companies, has announced a new partnership with MOGL, an athlete influencer tech platform, to integrate name, image and likeness opportunities into brand campaigns across its sports portfolio. The collaboration allows brands advertising with Audacy to connect directly with MOGL’s network of more than 30,000 college athlete influencers. Using MOGL’s AI-powered platform, Audacy can match advertisers with athletes who align with campaign goals, while offering real-time reporting on performance and reach. Connecting with Sports Fans “This partnership with MOGL is a testament to our commitment to innovation, providing a powerful content-driven approach that benefits athletes, schools and our advertising partners,” said Michael Ferranti, senior vice president of national partnerships at Audacy. “Together, we’ll empower our clients to deliver authentic, high-impact campaigns that resonate with today’s fans and drive measurable brand outcomes.” Audacy chief revenue officer Bob Philips explained that the company will use MOGL’s platform to help brands seamlessly integrate athletes into campaigns. “What sets Audacy apart is how we activate those partnerships—leveraging our unmatched leadership in sports, the scale of our broadcast and digital sports platform, and our award-winning podcast network to maximize impact and deliver results.” Philips added that the partnership reflects growing advertiser interest in NIL and college athlete influencers. “College athlete influencers are one of the fastest-growing segments, and brands are eager for authentic ways to connect with sports fans.” Research from OpenSponsorship shows athletes have an average engagement rate of 5.6%, compared to 2.4% for a typical influencer. In addition, athletes can generate up to 7x return on ad spend. The Athletes Poised to Succeed So, which athletes are best positioned to take advantage of this opportunity? “To…

Audacy And MOGL Partner For NIL Opportunities In Sports Audio

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:36
BOB
BOB$0,000004994-%1,98
RealLink
REAL$0,06037+%0,65
Vice
VICE$0,03088-%20,06
Moonveil
MORE$0,08548+%0,64
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016066-%7,49
Nil Token
NIL$0,3114-%1,89

College athletes will now have the opportunity to be integrated into advertising campaigns across Audacy’s sports portfolio.

getty

Audacy, one of the nation’s largest audio content and entertainment companies, has announced a new partnership with MOGL, an athlete influencer tech platform, to integrate name, image and likeness opportunities into brand campaigns across its sports portfolio.

The collaboration allows brands advertising with Audacy to connect directly with MOGL’s network of more than 30,000 college athlete influencers. Using MOGL’s AI-powered platform, Audacy can match advertisers with athletes who align with campaign goals, while offering real-time reporting on performance and reach.

Connecting with Sports Fans

“This partnership with MOGL is a testament to our commitment to innovation, providing a powerful content-driven approach that benefits athletes, schools and our advertising partners,” said Michael Ferranti, senior vice president of national partnerships at Audacy. “Together, we’ll empower our clients to deliver authentic, high-impact campaigns that resonate with today’s fans and drive measurable brand outcomes.”

Audacy chief revenue officer Bob Philips explained that the company will use MOGL’s platform to help brands seamlessly integrate athletes into campaigns.

“What sets Audacy apart is how we activate those partnerships—leveraging our unmatched leadership in sports, the scale of our broadcast and digital sports platform, and our award-winning podcast network to maximize impact and deliver results.”

Philips added that the partnership reflects growing advertiser interest in NIL and college athlete influencers. “College athlete influencers are one of the fastest-growing segments, and brands are eager for authentic ways to connect with sports fans.”

Research from OpenSponsorship shows athletes have an average engagement rate of 5.6%, compared to 2.4% for a typical influencer. In addition, athletes can generate up to 7x return on ad spend.

The Athletes Poised to Succeed

So, which athletes are best positioned to take advantage of this opportunity?

“To best position themselves for success, it’s important that athletes keep an updated profile with skills, interests, favorite brands, and remain active by producing content on social media,” said MOGL CEO and co-founder Ayden Syal. “After athletes link their social accounts, MOGL’s matching algorithm automatically sends them personalized notifications when they are a fit for a campaign.”

Brands receive real-time data on social metrics, sponsorship activity, and audience breakdowns, in addition to seeing recent posts and more.

Immediate Integration Into Campaigns

Audacy’s sales staff will begin proactively pitching the new capability to brands, expanding the company’s broader sports marketing toolkit. Advertisers can now add athlete-driven NIL opportunities to campaigns that already span audio, digital, social, and influencer activations across Audacy’s platforms.

Audacy’s sports footprint includes 40 owned-and-operated sports stations, more than 160 sports streaming channels on the Audacy app, a sports podcast network featuring over 600 titles, and play-by-play partnerships with over 50 professional and collegiate teams. The company also produces the Infinity Sports Network and BetMGM Network and serves as the official audio and podcast partner of Major League Baseball.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kristidosh/2025/09/23/audacy-and-mogl-partner-for-nil-opportunities-in-sports-audio/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016041-%7,63
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0,001719+%0,17
Startup
STARTUP$0,006864+%6,84
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1413+%59,12
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

The post ‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “combo” ETF  Crypto ETF trailblazer  Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert has reacted to the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund  (GDLC), the very first multi-crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), describing it as “groundbreaking.”  “Grayscale continues to be the first mover, driving new product innovations that bridge tradfi and digital assets,” Silbert said while commenting on the news.  Peter Mintzberg, chief executive officer at Graysacle, claims that the team behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency asset manager is working “expeditiously” in order to bring the product to the market.  A “combo” ETF  The ETF in question offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as several other major altcoins, including the Ripple-linked XRP token, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). XRP, for instance, has a 5.2% share of the fund, making it the third-largest constituent.  The fund initially debuted as a private placement for accredited investors back in early 2018, and its shares later became available on over-the-counter (OTC) markets.  In early July, the SEC approved the conversion of GDLC into an ETF, but it was then abruptly halted for a “review” shortly after this.  As of Sept. 17, the fund currently has a total of $915.6 million in assets.  Crypto ETF trailblazer  It is worth noting that Grayscale is usually credited with kickstarting the cryptocurrency ETF craze by winning its court case against the SEC.  The SEC ended up approving Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 and then followed up with Ethereum ETFs.  Grayscale’s flagship GBTC currently boasts more than $20.5 billion in net assets, according to data provided by SoSoValue.  Source: https://u.today/groundbreaking-barry-silbert-reacts-to-approval-of-etf-with-xrp-exposure
Union
U$0,009984-%3,03
Solana
SOL$215,94-%2,22
Bitcoin
BTC$112.170,29-%0,66
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:39
Share

Trending News

More

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves