August 2025’s Must-Watch Cryptos with Explosive Price Targets—Featuring Ozak AI’s Presale Token Set to Flip $0.01 Into $2

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 17:20
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996-0.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01302-4.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019844-2.69%
Wink
LIKE$0.012217-3.80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1195-3.00%

August 2025 promises to be a historical month in cryptocurrency, as there are multiple projects with great potential to explode in terms of price increase. Of these, one of the most prominent crypto projects that leverages AI + DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) is Ozak AI ($OZ). With the combination of a pioneering artificial intelligence facility and a physically decentralized infrastructure layer, Ozak AI develops an efficient and scalable blockchain network supported with tokenized growth. At its continuing presale at an economical price of approximately $0.01 per token, Ozak AI presents potential early investors with the choice to earn a promising amount of returns, with a small initial investment being converted to profits worth over $2.

Presale Performance Signals Growing Investor Interest

Ozak AI’s presale continues to accelerate, with Phase 4 now fully completed, raising more than $2 million and selling over 200 million $OZ tokens. The presale has now entered Phase 5, where the token is priced at $0.01, marking a significant milestone in its roadmap and reflecting strong investor confidence.

Since the initial presale price of $0.001 (Phase 1), the token has surged 10× (+900%). Looking ahead, the $OZ token has a target listing price of $1, which would represent a 100× (+9,900%) gain from the current Phase 5 price and 1,000× (+99,900%) from the initial Phase 1 price. If the token reaches $2, investors could see a 200× (+19,900%) return from the current price and a 2,000× (+199,900%) return from the first phase.

Such a robust take-up indicates the interest of punk futurists who would like to support the vision of the project. There is also a strategically sensible capping of the overall supply of the token in order to strike a balance between scarcity on the one hand and distribution on the other, such that the value remains consistently useful on a long-term scale and rewarding to the groups who were involved in the presale. This is dubbed a conditional supply plan, which lays the basis of sustainability in liquidity and ecosystem development even after the launch.

Innovative Features Powering Ozak AI’s Platform

At the heart of the offerings of Ozak AI are its advanced functions. The availability of AI-based infrastructure enhances hard work processes, offers informative analytics, and optimizes the network through machine learning capabilities. The DePIN layer disperses the physical infrastructure, thereby augmenting scalability and security, in that the resources are not centralized on a single focal organization. The cross-chain compatibility of Ozak AI also enhances utility because it will allow the company to interact with other blockchain environments with ease. The token $OZ enables different ranges of use cases, such as staking to receive rewards, governance to decide on the way a project should develop, and ecosystem development plans. In addition, Ozak AI affords its users a secure system with a high rate of scrutiny and safeguard systems to ensure integrity for its investors.

Strategic Partnerships Accelerate Growth and Integration

Ozak AI has strategic partnerships, which enhance the technology and market penetration. The collaboration with SINT provides the capability of executing intelligent market signals using one-click AI upgrades and autonomous agent capabilities to act on them in near-real time across the cross-chain landscapes. 

The integration of Hive Intel can be seen to increase the analytical capabilities of Ozak AI since it offers multi-chain blockchain data APIs that allow the delivery of real-time information on NFTs and DeFi trends and token metrics and wallet activity. Weblume integration enables developers and creators to integrate metrics and signals into decentralized applications easily through a no-code Web3 builder, and it breaks the traditional development boundaries and increases the accessibility of the project.

Community Engagement and Industry Presence Drive Momentum

The growing popularity of Ozak AI is accompanied by community and industry interaction. During Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali (August 20-22), Ozak AI is hosting private mixers, roadshows, and networking events where founders, investors, and ecosystem partners such as Coin Kami and Manta Network will meet and connect. 

Before Bali, the Ozak AI squad held lively roadshow activities in Vietnam, neon-lit mixers known as Sundown Signals, with their bright community branches. With these meetups, meaningful collaborations with blockchain projects like SoulsLabs and Yellow have been made, and they have contributed greatly to the growth of the ecosystem and the community.

Conclusion: Ozak AI Is Predicted to Be a Watch Token in 2025

The presale token created by Ozak AI at the price of $0.01 can become a major candidate to increase significantly in price ($0.01 to $2) as August 2025 arrives. Its groundbreaking approach to AI automation with consolidation of physical infrastructure and decentralization, strong presale traction, strategic partnerships, and rich community activity make $OZ one of the safest bets on crypto to watch in the 2025 market rally. To the investors who want to find a potential high-upside project with an innovative idea and a mixture of technology and real-world blockchain application, Ozak AI is a kind of timely and unique chance to make an investment in the arena, where the crypto elements are fast-changing.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI 

Source: https://finbold.com/august-2025s-must-watch-cryptos-with-explosive-price-targets-featuring-ozak-ais-presale-token-set-to-flip-0-01-into-2/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.3876-1.64%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001821-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
Stablecoins and RWA cross-border innovation practices, Shanghai seminar discusses the new financial ecosystem

Stablecoins and RWA cross-border innovation practices, Shanghai seminar discusses the new financial ecosystem

Blockchain technology has become the core driving force for the digital transformation of the financial industry, demonstrating huge potential in application scenarios such as cross-border payments and financial innovation. In particular, stablecoins and RWA ( Real World Assets), as key areas for the implementation of blockchain technology, have attracted widespread attention from the global market. To further promote industry exchanges and explore the opportunities and challenges brought about by the rapid development of stablecoins and RWA , the "Blockchain-Driven Stablecoins and RWA : Exploring Cross-Border Trade and Financial Innovation Practices" event was successfully held in Shanghai on the afternoon of August 22nd . It was hosted by the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association and the Shanghai Distributed Consensus Technology Association, co-organized by PANews and Mankiw LLP, and supported by Mobile Payment Network and the Blockchain Technology Application Alliance . The seminar was hosted by Zang Qin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association. It focused on the exploration and practice of stablecoins and RWA in cross-border trade, financial compliance and other fields. It attracted more than 100 practitioners from banks, securities companies, law firms, asset management institutions, financial technology and start-ups to participate and jointly discuss the implementation path and future development of stablecoins and RWA . Wu Jun, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association, delivered an opening speech on behalf of the organizers, noting that stablecoins are not entirely new, but their payment properties offer significant advantages in cross-border trade , characterized by high efficiency and low costs. Compared to traditional financial systems, stablecoins can be deposited within seconds and offer extremely low fees, making them a highly promising payment tool in international trade. However, he also emphasized that innovation must be promoted under a strict regulatory framework and compliance premise to ensure transparency , so that participants can jointly promote the stable development of digital finance on the basis of fully understanding the risks . PANews senior reporter Wang Shengyu provided an in-depth analysis of the "2025 Global Stablecoin Industry Development Report" during the report interpretation session. He noted that stablecoins have become one of the most critical infrastructures connecting traditional finance and the crypto market and are transforming the global financial landscape. His speech comprehensively analyzed the stablecoin industry, combining on-chain transaction data, policy developments, and the industry's evolutionary path. He systematically examined the six dimensions of stablecoins: development history, market structure, application scenarios, global regulation, development potential, and potential risks. In his opening keynote speech, Mao Jianhao, a senior attorney at Mankiw LLP, analyzed the core logic and compliance path of RWA tokenization from a legal compliance perspective. He noted that the core of RWA lies in its dual attributes of "digitalization " and "programmability," both of which are indispensable. Using BlackRock's BUIDL Fund as an example, he detailed its compliance architecture and on-chain transaction mechanism, emphasizing that "whitelisting mechanisms, redemption processes, and real-time valuation" are the first steps in exploring compliant tokenized funds . He believes that the future development of RWA will rely more on stablecoins as the underlying liquidity tool, and Hong Kong's stablecoin licensing system will provide a clear compliance framework for this field. With the rise of stablecoins and RWAs , the development of related applications within the infrastructure layer has also flourished. Conflux Co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie shared the role of domestic public chains in the globalization of stablecoins and RWAs from a public chain perspective , emphasizing the crucial role of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly Hong Kong and mainland China, in the RWA ecosystem. He also mentioned that the current market driving force of RWA mainly comes from the financial management needs of stablecoin holders, rather than traditional financial institutions. It is a bottom-up process of penetration from the crypto market to traditional finance. The final speaker, Zheng Lijiang, Research Manager at Shanghai Wanxiang Blockchain Co., Ltd., addressed the topic from a monetary theory perspective, arguing that stablecoins are not currencies but rather "quasi-currencies," essentially digital certificates issued by the private sector based on reserves such as government bonds. He further analyzed the differences between stablecoin policies in the United States and Hong Kong, noting that Hong Kong currently prioritizes Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) over encouraging DeFi integration. "Exploring the Application of Stablecoins in Cross-border Trade Payments" was the first topic of the roundtable discussion. This round was hosted by Mao Jianhao, a senior lawyer at Mankiw LLP, and invited guests including Zentek VP Erin Du , Robert Feng , Deputy Director of Global Institutional Cooperation for KUN Business, Xu Feng, founder of Coshine Kaixian Software, and Derek Wan, Head of BD for Cobo Payment , to participate in the discussion. Zentek VP Erin Du pointed out that cross-border payments face pain points such as slow bank review, long payment cycles, and high fees, especially in Southeast Asia, where financial infrastructure is still underdeveloped. Robert Feng, deputy director of global institutional cooperation at KUN , added that the political and financial environments of different countries vary greatly, and Latin America and Africa are more receptive to stablecoins due to their weak financial systems. Xu Feng, founder of Coshine Kaixian Software, shared his experience in helping overseas payment institutions connect to the Visa card issuance system, and believed that stablecoins have entered the practical stage in the To B scenario; Derek Wan, BD head of Cobo Payment, emphasized from the perspective of wallets and custody that security is the key to the implementation of stablecoin payments, and proposed the flexibility advantages of "full custody" and "MPC custody" one-stop solutions for cross-border payment companies going overseas. The guests unanimously agreed that stablecoins have moved from "proof of concept" to "large-scale trials" in cross-border payments, but compliance, security and the participation of financial institutions remain the main challenges. The second roundtable discussion focused on the topic of "Market Dynamics and Application Potential of Stablecoins and RWAs ". It was hosted by PANews senior reporter Jae , and guests including Conflux co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie, GF Securities Shanghai Branch Institutional Business Deputy Director Li Rongbin, HashKey Group Marketing Director Siya , CertiK Anti-Money Laundering Product Expert Cheng Yuan and others participated in the discussion. Conflux co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie pointed out that the core driving force behind the adoption of RWA is the financial management needs of stablecoin holders, and the integration of DeFi protocols has greatly enhanced its appeal through the dual-income model of "underlying asset returns + token incentives"; Li Rongbin, deputy director of institutional business at GF Securities Shanghai Branch, believes that listed companies' enthusiasm for RWAs is partly due to "market value management," but in the long run, they still need to return to the quality and liquidity of the assets themselves; Siya , head of marketing at HashKey Group , said that 2025 is the " first year of the RWA narrative," with factors such as improved regulatory clarity, mature technical infrastructure, and institutional entry jointly driving the market explosion; Cheng Yuan, an anti-money laundering product expert at CertiK , emphasized from a compliance and security perspective that RWA projects need to overcome compliance differences in multiple countries and monitor smart contract risks, and recommended that companies carefully consider the cost and security aspects. The guests believed that although RWA has advantages such as " democratic asset access " and " global liquidity " , it still faces bottlenecks such as high compliance costs, distribution channels relying on the European and American ecosystems, and a shortage of asset managers.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14601-4.56%
B
B$0.54479+2.15%
SIX
SIX$0.02171-2.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 17:35
Share
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012-0.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0561-16.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001821-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Stablecoins and RWA cross-border innovation practices, Shanghai seminar discusses the new financial ecosystem

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Tether CEO: It is expected that 1 trillion AI agents will use Bitcoin and USDT for transactions within 15 years