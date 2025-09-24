The post August new home sales soar 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sales of newly built homes rose a much larger-than-expected 20.5% in August compared with July to the highest level since January 2022, according to the U.S. Census. It is also the largest one-month gain since August 2022. Sales were 15.4% higher than August 2024. This count is based on people out shopping in August and signing deals, when the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage was higher than it is today. That rate started August at 6.63%, according to Mortgage News Daily, and didn’t really move much during the month. The sharp decline in rates began in September, when it fell to a three-year low of 6.13% the day before the Federal Reserve cut its lending rate, and then moved higher to where it is now at 6.37%. Given that rates hadn’t fallen yet, it’s curious that August sales jumped so high. Part of the answer may be in the survey itself. “We were expecting a gain but not that large,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders. “Always important to remember the margin of error for new home sales is large. We’ll need to wait for revisions next month and the September data point to see if this is smoothed out.” Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. While builders have talked a lot about cutting prices and incentives, the median price of a new home sold in August was $413,500, in increase of 1.9% year over year. In a separate survey on builder sentiment from the National Association of Home Builders, 39% of builders reported cutting prices in September, up from 37% in August and the… The post August new home sales soar 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sales of newly built homes rose a much larger-than-expected 20.5% in August compared with July to the highest level since January 2022, according to the U.S. Census. It is also the largest one-month gain since August 2022. Sales were 15.4% higher than August 2024. This count is based on people out shopping in August and signing deals, when the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage was higher than it is today. That rate started August at 6.63%, according to Mortgage News Daily, and didn’t really move much during the month. The sharp decline in rates began in September, when it fell to a three-year low of 6.13% the day before the Federal Reserve cut its lending rate, and then moved higher to where it is now at 6.37%. Given that rates hadn’t fallen yet, it’s curious that August sales jumped so high. Part of the answer may be in the survey itself. “We were expecting a gain but not that large,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders. “Always important to remember the margin of error for new home sales is large. We’ll need to wait for revisions next month and the September data point to see if this is smoothed out.” Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. While builders have talked a lot about cutting prices and incentives, the median price of a new home sold in August was $413,500, in increase of 1.9% year over year. In a separate survey on builder sentiment from the National Association of Home Builders, 39% of builders reported cutting prices in September, up from 37% in August and the…