Austin Butler’s ‘Caught Stealing’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

Austin Butler in “Caught Stealing.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures

Caught Stealing, director Darren Aronofsky’s crime comedy starring Austin Butler, Regina King and Zoë Kravitz, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Rated R, Caught Stealing opened in theaters on Aug. 29. The official summary of Caught Stealing reads, “Hank Thompson (Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant.

“When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is, he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out …”

Rated R, Caught Stealing also stars Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Benito Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), Griffin Dunne and Carol Kane.

Caught Stealing is expected to arrive on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Caught Stealing’s studio, Sony Pictures Entertainment, has not announced or confirmed the film’s PVOD release date and it is subject to change.

When Caught Stealing arrives on PVOD, it will be available for $24.99 to purchase, per a pre-order listing on Prime Video. Since PVOD rentals are typically $5 less than digital purchase prices, the film should be available to rent for 48 hours.

In additon to Prime Video, Caught Stealing should be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home and YouTube.

How Was ‘Caught Stealing’ Received by Audiences And Critics?

Caught Stealing to date has earned $18 million domestically and $9.4 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $27.4 million. Caught Stealing had a net production budget of $40 million before prints and advertising costs, according to The Wrap.

Caught Stealing received an 84% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 215 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “A freewheeling throwback, Caught Stealing splendidly showcases Austin Butler’s movie star charisma while marking a surprisingly lighthearted gearshift for director Darren Aronofsky.”

The film also received an 83% “fresh” rating on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings. The audience summary for the film on RT reads, “A diverting, pulpy caper with ‘90s flair, Caught Stealing is a gritty, violent ride fueled by the charisma of Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz.”

Caught Stealing is expected to be released on PVOD on Sept. 30.

