The post Austin Winch's Xauras Rockets to $90M TVL in Just Three Weeks, Redefining the Future of DeFi Lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With governance-first architecture and explosive adoption, Austin Winch positions Xauras as the protocol rewriting the rules of decentralized finance. London, UK – September 2025 – In an industry where most projects take months  or years  to prove themselves, Austin Winch has achieved in weeks what few thought possible. His governance-first DeFi protocol, Xauras, has stormed past $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and welcomed over 12,000 unique wallets since its launch just three weeks ago. The secret behind Xauras's rapid rise lies in Winch's vision: a community-owned, governance-driven model that puts decision-making in the hands of token holders. By embedding governance into the DNA of the protocol, Xauras empowers users to shape lending rates, collateral rules, and expansion strategies a sharp break from the centralized control still seen across DeFi. "Xauras isn't just a protocol it's proof that DeFi can scale without compromising decentralization," said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. "We're showing that when governance comes first, adoption follows naturally. The response so far has been incredible." Built on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras enables non-custodial lending and borrowing with dynamic interest models and automated liquidations. To ensure long-term trust, Winch prioritized independent audits and multi-layered risk safeguards, creating a protocol designed to withstand volatility and exploits. And this is just the beginning. By late 2025, Xauras will expand to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana, while introducing NFT-backed lending, real-world asset integration, cross-chain yield aggregation, and institutional liquidity partnerships. Winch's ultimate ambition is clear: to make Xauras the cornerstone of a truly decentralized financial ecosystem. With its explosive early growth and a founder determined to rewrite the rules of lending, Austin Winch's Xauras is no longer just a new player in DeFi it's the movement leading finance into its next era. Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first…

Austin Winch’s Xauras Rockets to $90M TVL in Just Three Weeks, Redefining the Future of DeFi Lending

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:20
With governance-first architecture and explosive adoption, Austin Winch positions Xauras as the protocol rewriting the rules of decentralized finance.

London, UK – September 2025 – In an industry where most projects take months  or years  to prove themselves, Austin Winch has achieved in weeks what few thought possible. His governance-first DeFi protocol, Xauras, has stormed past $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and welcomed over 12,000 unique wallets since its launch just three weeks ago.

The secret behind Xauras’s rapid rise lies in Winch’s vision: a community-owned, governance-driven model that puts decision-making in the hands of token holders. By embedding governance into the DNA of the protocol, Xauras empowers users to shape lending rates, collateral rules, and expansion strategies a sharp break from the centralized control still seen across DeFi.

“Xauras isn’t just a protocol it’s proof that DeFi can scale without compromising decentralization,” said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. “We’re showing that when governance comes first, adoption follows naturally. The response so far has been incredible.”

Built on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras enables non-custodial lending and borrowing with dynamic interest models and automated liquidations. To ensure long-term trust, Winch prioritized independent audits and multi-layered risk safeguards, creating a protocol designed to withstand volatility and exploits.

And this is just the beginning. By late 2025, Xauras will expand to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana, while introducing NFT-backed lending, real-world asset integration, cross-chain yield aggregation, and institutional liquidity partnerships. Winch’s ultimate ambition is clear: to make Xauras the cornerstone of a truly decentralized financial ecosystem.

With its explosive early growth and a founder determined to rewrite the rules of lending, Austin Winch’s Xauras is no longer just a new player in DeFi it’s the movement leading finance into its next era.

Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first decentralized lending protocol built on transparency, scalability, and security. Designed for users and institutions alike, it aims to transform borrowing and lending through community-driven innovation across multiple chains.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/austin-winchs-xauras-rockets-to-90m-tvl-in-just-three-weeks-redefining-the-future-of-defi-lending/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.6-7.99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005454-13.55%
BULLS
BULLS$745.33-0.08%
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:21
