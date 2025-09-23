Xauras is a governance-first DeFi lending protocol dedicated to transparency, scalability, and security. It enables decentralized borrowing and lending across multiple chains. Polygon, Optimism, and Solana are set to join by Q4 2025.Xauras is a governance-first DeFi lending protocol dedicated to transparency, scalability, and security. It enables decentralized borrowing and lending across multiple chains. Polygon, Optimism, and Solana are set to join by Q4 2025.

Austin Winch’s Xauras Sets New Standard for DeFi Lending, Crossing $90M TVL Within Weeks

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/23 20:14
DeFi
DEFI$0.001729+1.22%

London, UK – September 2025 – Austin Winch is making waves in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world with the rapid rise of Xauras, his newly launched lending protocol.

In under a month, the project has not only surpassed $90 million in total value locked (TVL) but also drawn in 12,000+ unique wallets, cementing itself as one of the most successful protocol launches of the year.

For Winch, Xauras is more than just another DeFi platform; it's a blueprint for governance-led innovation. By embedding on-chain decision-making at its foundation, Xauras ensures that its community, not a centralized authority, defines its future.

Token holders control parameters, upgrades, and strategy, giving Xauras a resilience rarely seen in lending markets.

Xauras currently operates on Ethereum and Arbitrum, enabling non-custodial lending with dynamic rates and automated liquidations. To safeguard its users, the protocol underwent multiple independent audits and introduced layered risk frameworks to guard against flash loan attacks and market volatility.

Looking forward, Winch is steering Xauras into a multi-chain ecosystem. Polygon, Optimism, and Solana are set to join by Q4 2025, alongside breakthrough features like NFT-backed loans, real-world asset collateral integration, and institutional liquidity partnerships. Each move reflects Winch’s ambition to establish Xauras as a cornerstone of DeFi’s next era.

With its meteoric growth, transparent governance, and an ambitious roadmap, Xauras is emerging as one of the most promising protocols in decentralized finance  and Austin Winch is the name leading the charge.

Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first DeFi lending protocol dedicated to transparency, scalability, and security. It enables decentralized borrowing and lending across multiple chains, with a mission to reshape the global financial ecosystem through community-driven innovation.

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.

:::

\n

\n

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-5.56%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18354-0.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731+1.34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Share
SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

The post SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted…
Threshold
T$0.0156+2.22%
Union
U$0.010453-4.72%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0258+0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:09
Share
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

The post Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve meeting today, onchain flows are telegraphing that crypto traders are topping off exchanges and leaning long ahead of a widely expected 25-basis-point cut. Pre-Fed Positioning Stablecoins are doing the heavy lifting. Cryptoquant data shows $7.6 billion in fresh USDT and USDC (ERC-20) deposits heading to trading venues ahead of the decision. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fed-day-dry-powder-cryptoquant-analyst-tracks-7-6b-stablecoin-pile-on-exchanges/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016066-4.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review