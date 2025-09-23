London, UK – September 2025 – Austin Winch is making waves in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world with the rapid rise of Xauras, his newly launched lending protocol.

In under a month, the project has not only surpassed $90 million in total value locked (TVL) but also drawn in 12,000+ unique wallets, cementing itself as one of the most successful protocol launches of the year.

For Winch, Xauras is more than just another DeFi platform; it's a blueprint for governance-led innovation. By embedding on-chain decision-making at its foundation, Xauras ensures that its community, not a centralized authority, defines its future.

Token holders control parameters, upgrades, and strategy, giving Xauras a resilience rarely seen in lending markets.

Xauras currently operates on Ethereum and Arbitrum, enabling non-custodial lending with dynamic rates and automated liquidations. To safeguard its users, the protocol underwent multiple independent audits and introduced layered risk frameworks to guard against flash loan attacks and market volatility.

Looking forward, Winch is steering Xauras into a multi-chain ecosystem. Polygon, Optimism, and Solana are set to join by Q4 2025, alongside breakthrough features like NFT-backed loans, real-world asset collateral integration, and institutional liquidity partnerships. Each move reflects Winch’s ambition to establish Xauras as a cornerstone of DeFi’s next era.

With its meteoric growth, transparent governance, and an ambitious roadmap, Xauras is emerging as one of the most promising protocols in decentralized finance and Austin Winch is the name leading the charge.

Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first DeFi lending protocol dedicated to transparency, scalability, and security. It enables decentralized borrowing and lending across multiple chains, with a mission to reshape the global financial ecosystem through community-driven innovation.

