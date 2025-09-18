TLDR: ASIC grants class relief for intermediaries handling licensed stablecoins, reducing the need for separate AFS licences. Exemption covers distribution, market, and clearing licences but still requires issuers to hold an AFS licence. Guidance updates to INFO 225 will add examples for stablecoins, meme coins, and wrapped tokens under financial laws. ASIC says it will [...] The post Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: ASIC grants class relief for intermediaries handling licensed stablecoins, reducing the need for separate AFS licences. Exemption covers distribution, market, and clearing licences but still requires issuers to hold an AFS licence. Guidance updates to INFO 225 will add examples for stablecoins, meme coins, and wrapped tokens under financial laws. ASIC says it will [...] The post Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution appeared first on Blockonomi.

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/18 23:56
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-2.55%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002571-4.70%

TLDR:

  • ASIC grants class relief for intermediaries handling licensed stablecoins, reducing the need for separate AFS licences.
  • Exemption covers distribution, market, and clearing licences but still requires issuers to hold an AFS licence.
  • Guidance updates to INFO 225 will add examples for stablecoins, meme coins, and wrapped tokens under financial laws.
  • ASIC says it will consider extending relief as more stablecoin issuers receive Australian Financial Services licences.

Australia has taken a major step toward structured stablecoin regulation, giving crypto firms room to grow. Regulators say the move will boost innovation while keeping consumer protections intact. 

The relief removes extra licensing barriers for distributors of licensed stablecoins. It could lead to wider access to digital money products. Industry players now wait for the next updates on crypto rules.

Stablecoins Distribution Gets Regulatory Relief

The ASIC announced class relief for intermediaries distributing a stablecoin from an Australian Financial Services (AFS) licensed issuer. The regulator said the relief removes the need for separate AFS, market, or clearing licences.

ASIC clarified that the relief applies only when the stablecoin issuer already holds an AFS licence. It also requires intermediaries to share the product disclosure statement with clients whenever the issuer provides one. 

The move is designed to support responsible growth of digital assets while keeping safeguards in place.

ASIC said it will look at extending this relief to more intermediaries as additional stablecoin issuers secure AFS licences. This approach aims to streamline market access without weakening regulatory oversight

It follows earlier calls from the industry for clearer rules on what counts as a financial product under current law.

Updates to INFO 225 and Next Steps

ASIC’s December 2024 consultation paper, CP 381, sought feedback on how crypto products should be treated under financial law. It included stablecoins, exchange tokens, commodity-linked tokens, and wrapped assets. 

The regulator said responses shaped its updated guidance, INFO 225, which will be published in the coming weeks.

The updated guidance will offer practical examples of how crypto assets fit under current definitions. This will help issuers, exchanges, and intermediaries understand licensing requirements before offering products to the public.

ASIC also pointed to its work with the Treasury on the government’s digital assets reform plan, including a stablecoin framework consulted on in 2023. It said the latest relief aligns with the broader effort to modernize payment systems.

Earlier this year, ASIC supported Project Acacia, allowing live tests of tokenized asset transactions and digital money. That pilot gave participants a way to explore on-chain settlement in a controlled setting. 

The latest move builds on that momentum by reducing red tape for stablecoin distributors.

The post Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act