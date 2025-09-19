Australia takes a step toward stablecoin regulations, allowing licensed issuers’ intermediaries to operate without extra licenses, boosting innovation, clarity, and liquidity. Australia is moving forward with an important decision in digital finance. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has introduced a new rule that makes it easier for companies to distribute stablecoins. This rule […] The post Australia Takes Big Step Toward Stablecoin Regulation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Australia takes a step toward stablecoin regulations, allowing licensed issuers’ intermediaries to operate without extra licenses, boosting innovation, clarity, and liquidity. Australia is moving forward with an important decision in digital finance. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has introduced a new rule that makes it easier for companies to distribute stablecoins. This rule […] The post Australia Takes Big Step Toward Stablecoin Regulation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Australia Takes Big Step Toward Stablecoin Regulation

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 04:30
Australia takes a step toward stablecoin regulations, allowing licensed issuers’ intermediaries to operate without extra licenses, boosting innovation, clarity, and liquidity.

Australia is moving forward with an important decision in digital finance. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has introduced a new rule that makes it easier for companies to distribute stablecoins. This rule provides some businesses with legal leeway from requiring multiple licenses. It only applies if the stablecoins that they handle are already issued by a licensed financial provider.

ASIC Eases Rules for Stablecoin Distributors Under New Framework

This is the first time Australia has provided for such a group exemption. It will begin to start once it is officially registered in the country’s federal legislation. This change comes as Australia looks to support responsible innovation in the digital assets sector. At the same time, it wants to safeguard consumers.

Related Reading: Australia Approves First Bitcoin-Backed Home Loan After Court Win | Live Bitcoin News

Under this new rule, intermediaries are not required to obtain separate financial services, market or clearing licenses. This is only the case when they distribute stablecoins from a licensed issuer. However, they must still share the official document of product disclosure to the customers, if available. This leaves transparency but eliminates red tape.

ASIC said it will consider extending such relief as more stablecoin issuers become licensed. For the moment, only stablecoins issued by Australian Financial Services (AFS) license holders qualify. This means that the system is still concerned with who gets to benefit.

Many experts view this as a huge step. The head of Blockchain APAC Steve Vallas said the rule is a short-term solution. It makes things easier until the government gets to work on larger reforms for stablecoins. He also explained that the relief does not alter the rules regarding which stablecoins are financial products. Instead, it puts on hold some extra requirements for companies who only distribute them.

Importantly, the responsibility remains with the stablecoin issuers. They have to ensure that all rules and disclosure requirements are fulfilled. The purpose is to make the system safe and fair even as new technologies are tried out and used.

Australia’s Stablecoin Framework Offers Clarity and Global Vision

ASIC had already given some hints of changes earlier this year. Some stablecoin issuers would be likely to require licenses, its December report said. That gave many intermediaries a lot of confusion. This new step provides a way forward for them and keeps them within the legal boundaries.

The move is expected to benefit the market in a number of ways. First, it may help to speed up the process of cross-border payments, which can often be slow and expensive. Second, it could provide more liquidity to crypto traders. Finally, everyday users may acquire access to much better monetary tools that combine traditional money with digital systems.

Looking into the future, this change is an indication that Australia wishes to be a leader in crypto policy worldwide. Other countries are closely observing as they ponder how to handle digital assets. By providing this exemption, Australia is demonstrating that it wants to balance safety and innovation.

In conclusion, even if the rule may seem technical, it may have a huge impact. It forms the basis for the rise of stablecoins in Australia’s economy. It also provides businesses with more clarity and flexibility in the work they do with this rapidly changing technology.

