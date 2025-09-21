The post Australian Dollar heads for weekly decline amid cautious Fed outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD extends losses for a third day, set for first weekly decline in four weeks. The Australian Dollar weakens as the Fed-driven US Dollar rebound and soft jobs data weigh on the Aussie. Fed Governor Stephen Miran advocates deeper cuts, signaling internal divergence on future policy direction The Australian Dollar (AUD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with AUD/USD extending its decline for the third straight day. The pair is set to end the week in negative territory for the first time in four weeks, as the Greenback’s post-Fed recovery continues to sap demand for risk-sensitive currencies. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading around 0.6597, hovering near its lowest level in almost two weeks after reversing sharply from its highest level since October 2024, marked on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement. The US central bank lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.00%-4.25% range, broadly anticipated by markets. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference proved less dovish than expected, sparking a rebound in the US Dollar and yields, which weighed on the Aussie. Powell emphasized that officials are in no rush to adjust policy further, calling the latest reduction a “risk-management cut” intended to support the economy as labor market conditions soften. He also noted that policy is “not on a preset course” and will stay data-dependent, underscoring a cautious rather than aggressive approach to easing. Earlier on Friday, newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran said he was the “bottom dot” in the Fed’s latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), signaling his support for a more aggressive easing path. Miran noted he hopes to persuade colleagues to back deeper cuts, warning that keeping policy restrictive for too long risks damaging the labor… The post Australian Dollar heads for weekly decline amid cautious Fed outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD extends losses for a third day, set for first weekly decline in four weeks. The Australian Dollar weakens as the Fed-driven US Dollar rebound and soft jobs data weigh on the Aussie. Fed Governor Stephen Miran advocates deeper cuts, signaling internal divergence on future policy direction The Australian Dollar (AUD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with AUD/USD extending its decline for the third straight day. The pair is set to end the week in negative territory for the first time in four weeks, as the Greenback’s post-Fed recovery continues to sap demand for risk-sensitive currencies. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading around 0.6597, hovering near its lowest level in almost two weeks after reversing sharply from its highest level since October 2024, marked on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement. The US central bank lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.00%-4.25% range, broadly anticipated by markets. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference proved less dovish than expected, sparking a rebound in the US Dollar and yields, which weighed on the Aussie. Powell emphasized that officials are in no rush to adjust policy further, calling the latest reduction a “risk-management cut” intended to support the economy as labor market conditions soften. He also noted that policy is “not on a preset course” and will stay data-dependent, underscoring a cautious rather than aggressive approach to easing. Earlier on Friday, newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran said he was the “bottom dot” in the Fed’s latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), signaling his support for a more aggressive easing path. Miran noted he hopes to persuade colleagues to back deeper cuts, warning that keeping policy restrictive for too long risks damaging the labor…

Australian Dollar heads for weekly decline amid cautious Fed outlook

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 00:57
NEAR
NEAR$3.169+1.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0892+5.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017513-2.19%
Polkadot
DOT$4.357-0.95%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12126-0.51%
  • AUD/USD extends losses for a third day, set for first weekly decline in four weeks.
  • The Australian Dollar weakens as the Fed-driven US Dollar rebound and soft jobs data weigh on the Aussie.
  • Fed Governor Stephen Miran advocates deeper cuts, signaling internal divergence on future policy direction

The Australian Dollar (AUD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with AUD/USD extending its decline for the third straight day. The pair is set to end the week in negative territory for the first time in four weeks, as the Greenback’s post-Fed recovery continues to sap demand for risk-sensitive currencies.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading around 0.6597, hovering near its lowest level in almost two weeks after reversing sharply from its highest level since October 2024, marked on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement.

The US central bank lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.00%-4.25% range, broadly anticipated by markets. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference proved less dovish than expected, sparking a rebound in the US Dollar and yields, which weighed on the Aussie.

Powell emphasized that officials are in no rush to adjust policy further, calling the latest reduction a “risk-management cut” intended to support the economy as labor market conditions soften. He also noted that policy is “not on a preset course” and will stay data-dependent, underscoring a cautious rather than aggressive approach to easing.

Earlier on Friday, newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran said he was the “bottom dot” in the Fed’s latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), signaling his support for a more aggressive easing path. Miran noted he hopes to persuade colleagues to back deeper cuts, warning that keeping policy restrictive for too long risks damaging the labor market. He added that even a 50 bps reduction would not unsettle markets, calling it a measured pace.

The Australian Dollar’s pressure intensified after domestic labor market figures released on Thursday highlighted underlying weakness. Employment Change fell by 5.4K in August, well below expectations of a 22K gain. Full-time employment fell sharply by 40.9K, while part-time employment rose by 35.5K. The participation rate slipped to 66.8% from 67.0%, and the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.32%0.62%0.01%-0.15%0.28%0.53%0.48%
EUR-0.32%0.32%-0.37%-0.47%-0.07%0.21%0.17%
GBP-0.62%-0.32%-0.64%-0.79%-0.39%-0.20%-0.16%
JPY-0.01%0.37%0.64%-0.18%0.40%0.59%0.33%
CAD0.15%0.47%0.79%0.18%0.43%0.68%0.64%
AUD-0.28%0.07%0.39%-0.40%-0.43%0.27%0.22%
NZD-0.53%-0.21%0.20%-0.59%-0.68%-0.27%-0.04%
CHF-0.48%-0.17%0.16%-0.33%-0.64%-0.22%0.04%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/australian-dollar-heads-for-weekly-decline-amid-cautious-fed-outlook-202509191921

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Prior to Donald Trump’s influence, cryptocurrency companies primarily encountered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through legal battles. Under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the lack of clear guidance from the commission bred a climate of apprehension, leaving businesses in a perplexed state.Continue Reading:Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.437+0.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01646+2.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005364+4.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01372+1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08943+5.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279+0.78%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.132-1.99%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Share

Trending News

More

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market