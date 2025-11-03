ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Australian Police Advance Operation Ironside Phase, Seizing Crypto in Drug and Laundering Probes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Operation Ironside, a joint Australian Federal Police and FBI investigation, has led to 55 arrests in South Australia during its third phase, focusing on drug trafficking, weapons, and money laundering involving cryptocurrency. Authorities seized crypto assets worth around A$58 million, using intelligence from the encrypted AN0M app to build cases. Third phase yields 55 arrests and 800 new charges related to drug trafficking, firearms, and conspiracy, building on prior financial crime probes. The operation targets organized crime networks using encrypted communications for illicit activities, including crypto-based money laundering. Cryptocurrency seizures total approximately A$58 million (US$37.9 million) as of a 2024 Australian Federal Police estimate, highlighting crypto’s role in global crime. Discover how Operation Ironside’s third phase exposes crypto’s dark side with 55 arrests and A$58M seizures. Learn about AN0M app infiltration and law enforcement triumphs in combating organized crime—stay informed on crypto regulations today. What is Operation Ironside and Its Impact on Cryptocurrency Crime? Operation Ironside is a collaborative effort between the Australian Federal Police and the FBI launched in 2018 to dismantle organized crime syndicates using encrypted communications.… The post Australian Police Advance Operation Ironside Phase, Seizing Crypto in Drug and Laundering Probes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Operation Ironside, a joint Australian Federal Police and FBI investigation, has led to 55 arrests in South Australia during its third phase, focusing on drug trafficking, weapons, and money laundering involving cryptocurrency. Authorities seized crypto assets worth around A$58 million, using intelligence from the encrypted AN0M app to build cases. Third phase yields 55 arrests and 800 new charges related to drug trafficking, firearms, and conspiracy, building on prior financial crime probes. The operation targets organized crime networks using encrypted communications for illicit activities, including crypto-based money laundering. Cryptocurrency seizures total approximately A$58 million (US$37.9 million) as of a 2024 Australian Federal Police estimate, highlighting crypto’s role in global crime. Discover how Operation Ironside’s third phase exposes crypto’s dark side with 55 arrests and A$58M seizures. Learn about AN0M app infiltration and law enforcement triumphs in combating organized crime—stay informed on crypto regulations today. What is Operation Ironside and Its Impact on Cryptocurrency Crime? Operation Ironside is a collaborative effort between the Australian Federal Police and the FBI launched in 2018 to dismantle organized crime syndicates using encrypted communications.…

Australian Police Advance Operation Ironside Phase, Seizing Crypto in Drug and Laundering Probes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 10:20
Polytrade
TRADE$0,05253+%2,55
Propy
PRO$0,5004-%3,28
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,29398+%1,34
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01141-%0,43
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,1787+%1,88
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
💹 Trade with pro tools
Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🚀 Smooth orders, clear control
Advanced order types and market depth in one view.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clarity in volatile markets
Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⚡ Speed, depth, reliability
Execute confidently when timing matters.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧭 A focused workflow for traders
Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
✅ Data‑driven decisions
Focus on process—not noise.
👉 Sign up →

Operation Ironside, a joint Australian Federal Police and FBI investigation, has led to 55 arrests in South Australia during its third phase, focusing on drug trafficking, weapons, and money laundering involving cryptocurrency. Authorities seized crypto assets worth around A$58 million, using intelligence from the encrypted AN0M app to build cases.

  • Third phase yields 55 arrests and 800 new charges related to drug trafficking, firearms, and conspiracy, building on prior financial crime probes.

  • The operation targets organized crime networks using encrypted communications for illicit activities, including crypto-based money laundering.

  • Cryptocurrency seizures total approximately A$58 million (US$37.9 million) as of a 2024 Australian Federal Police estimate, highlighting crypto’s role in global crime.

Discover how Operation Ironside’s third phase exposes crypto’s dark side with 55 arrests and A$58M seizures. Learn about AN0M app infiltration and law enforcement triumphs in combating organized crime—stay informed on crypto regulations today.

What is Operation Ironside and Its Impact on Cryptocurrency Crime?

Operation Ironside is a collaborative effort between the Australian Federal Police and the FBI launched in 2018 to dismantle organized crime syndicates using encrypted communications. The operation centered on the AN0M app, secretly controlled by law enforcement, which captured millions of messages revealing drug trafficking, weapons dealings, and cryptocurrency laundering schemes. In its latest third phase, following a pivotal High Court ruling, authorities arrested 55 individuals in South Australia and filed 800 new charges, underscoring crypto’s persistent role in financial crimes.

COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
💎 Join a professional trading community
Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks.
👉 Join the group →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
📊 Transparent performance, real process
Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🧭 Research → Plan → Execute
Daily levels, watchlists, and post‑trade reviews to build consistency.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🛡️ Risk comes first
Sizing methods, invalidation rules, and R‑multiples baked into every plan.
👉 Start today →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🧠 Learn the “why” behind each trade
Live breakdowns, playbooks, and framework‑first education.
👉 Join the group →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🚀 Insider • APEX • INNER CIRCLE
Choose the depth you need—tools, coaching, and member rooms.
👉 Explore tiers →

How Did the AN0M App Enable Operation Ironside’s Success?

The AN0M encrypted messaging app was distributed via modified phones lacking cameras, GPS, or browsers, designed to appeal to criminals seeking secure communication for illicit activities like drug smuggling and cryptocurrency transactions. Rather than breaking encryption, investigators implemented a backdoor system that duplicated messages before encryption, routing them to law enforcement servers. The FBI retained master keys, allowing real-time access shared with partners like the Australian Federal Police.

This approach yielded significant results: in Australia alone, 1,600 devices ran AN0M, generating 19.3 million intercepted messages during the operation’s initial phases, according to Australian Federal Police data. Deputy Commissioner Linda Williams noted in a statement to ABC News that the High Court’s early October ruling validated these intercepts as admissible evidence, enabling “resolution” in numerous cases. The ruling rejected challenges from two suspects, affirming the legality of the message gathering under Australian law.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clear interface, precise orders
Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts.
👉 Create free account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions.
Depth analytics and risk features in one view.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🎯 Take control of entries & exits
Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛠️ From idea to execution
Turn setups into plans with practical order types.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📋 Trade your plan
Watchlists and routing that support focus.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📊 Precision without the noise
Data‑first workflows for active traders.
👉 Sign up →

Europol has observed that criminal use of cryptocurrency is growing increasingly sophisticated, complicating detection efforts and straining global police resources. In Operation Ironside, traced wallet addresses and associated accounts have been pivotal, leading to seizures that contribute to a total of around A$58 million (US$37.9 million) in crypto assets, based on a 2024 estimate from the Australian Federal Police. These funds, often laundered through decentralized networks, represent a fraction of the broader financial crimes uncovered.

The operation’s scope extends beyond Australia, with international cooperation highlighting how crypto facilitates cross-border laundering. Experts emphasize that such intelligence-driven stings are essential for staying ahead of evolving digital threats in organized crime.

COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
⚡ Futures with discipline
Defined R:R, pre‑set invalidation, execution checklists.
👉 Join the club →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🎯 Spot strategies that compound
Momentum & accumulation frameworks managed with clear risk.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🏛️ APEX tier for serious traders
Deep dives, analyst Q&A, and accountability sprints.
👉 Explore APEX →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
📈 Real‑time market structure
Key levels, liquidity zones, and actionable context.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🔔 Smart alerts, not noise
Context‑rich notifications tied to plans and risk—never hype.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🤝 Peer review & coaching
Hands‑on feedback that sharpens execution and risk control.
👉 Join the club →

Frequently Asked Questions

What Charges Were Filed in Operation Ironside’s Third Phase?

In the third phase of Operation Ironside, South Australia Police arrested 55 individuals over a weekend, filing approximately 800 new charges primarily for drug trafficking, firearms offenses, and conspiracy. These build on existing cases involving financial crimes and money laundering, with cryptocurrency playing a central role in asset tracing and seizures totaling A$58 million.

How Has Operation Ironside Affected Cryptocurrency Regulation in Australia?

Operation Ironside has spotlighted cryptocurrency‘s vulnerabilities to criminal exploitation, influencing Australia’s regulatory landscape under the Albanese government. While the operation doesn’t directly dictate policy, its revelations about crypto laundering have bolstered calls for stricter oversight, amid public distrust where 60% of Australians avoid crypto due to fraud concerns, per Swyftx data.

Key Takeaways

  • AN0M Infiltration Success: Law enforcement’s control of the encrypted app captured 19.3 million messages, exposing global crime networks without breaking encryption.
  • Crypto’s Criminal Role: Traced wallets led to A$58 million in seizures, demonstrating the challenges of monitoring decentralized finance for laundering.
  • Regulatory Implications: The High Court ruling paves the way for more prosecutions, urging stronger crypto compliance measures to rebuild public trust.

Conclusion

Operation Ironside’s third phase marks a significant escalation in the fight against organized crime, with 55 arrests, 800 charges, and substantial cryptocurrency seizures underscoring the AN0M app’s role in exposing illicit networks. As authorities leverage High Court-backed evidence to pursue drug, weapons, and money laundering cases, the operation highlights the dual-edged nature of crypto in modern finance. Moving forward, enhanced international collaboration and regulatory frameworks will be crucial to mitigating these risks and fostering a safer digital economy.

COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
📌 Curated setups, clearly explained
Entry, invalidation, targets, and R:R defined before execution.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧠 Data‑led decision making
Technical + flow + context synthesized into actionable plans.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧱 Consistency over hype
Repeatable rules, realistic expectations, and a calmer mindset.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🕒 Patience is an edge
Wait for confirmation and manage risk with checklists.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
💼 Professional mentorship
Guidance from seasoned traders and structured feedback loops.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧮 Track • Review • Improve
Documented PnL tracking and post‑mortems to accelerate learning.
👉 Join now →

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/australian-police-advance-operation-ironside-phase-seizing-crypto-in-drug-and-laundering-probes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

The post Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple Labs is on an aggressive mission to dominate financial infrastructure. Since early 2025, the company has spent close to $4 billion acquiring firms across brokerage, payments, custody, and treasury management. The spree began with the $1.25 billion purchase of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road, now rebranded as Ripple Prime. It followed up with a …
4
4$0,06601+%5,09
XRP
XRP$2,5387+%10,11
MISSION
MISSION$0,000003658-%3,68
Share
CoinPedia2025/11/11 00:30
The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

Cash is dying in Australian daily life. People tap a card for their morning coffee, hop on public transport with a phone in their hands, and pay their bills on their couch without leaving a branch. What was once a novelty is now routine, as shops, services and even small operators are opting for cashless […] The post The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,124+%2,97
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01221-%2,47
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,323-%3,00
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/10 23:45
5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

Discover the top AI crypto presales shaping 2026. IPO Genie stands out with transparent tokenomics, real-world backing, and verified compliance.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06365-%0,10
Tron Bull
BULL$0,001226+%6,60
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/11/11 00:29

Trending News

More

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

Best Crypto Presales to Watch in 2025: Why Digitap ($TAP) is Beating All the “Next Big Meme Coins” ($TAP, DeepSnitch AI, Bitcoin Hyper)

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105.798,91
$105.798,91$105.798,91

+%0,70

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.539,12
$3.539,12$3.539,12

+%0,55

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5342
$2,5342$2,5342

+%0,20

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,65
$166,65$166,65

+%0,21

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17910
$0,17910$0,17910

-%0,07