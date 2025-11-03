Australian police have arrested 55 more people in connection with the AN0M encrypted communications case, which involves $37.9 million.

PANews reported on November 3rd that, according to Decrypt, South Australian police launched the third phase of "Operation Hammer" over the first weekend of November, arresting 55 people and adding approximately 800 new drug, weapons, and conspiracy charges. The operation was based on information intercepted through the FBI-controlled encrypted communication app AN0M, and the case progressed after the High Court ruled in October that the evidence was admissible. To date, the total amount of encrypted assets seized has reached approximately US$37.9 million. Police stated that the suspects used cryptocurrency for money laundering, and their methods became increasingly sophisticated. PANews reported on November 3rd that, according to Decrypt, South Australian police launched the third phase of "Operation Hammer" over the first weekend of November, arresting 55 people and adding approximately 800 new drug, weapons, and conspiracy charges. The operation was based on information intercepted through the FBI-controlled encrypted communication app AN0M, and the case progressed after the High Court ruled in October that the evidence was admissible. To date, the total amount of encrypted assets seized has reached approximately US$37.9 million. Police stated that the suspects used cryptocurrency for money laundering, and their methods became increasingly sophisticated.