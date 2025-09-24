Autris acquires BitCorp Capital to expand its Bitcoin reserve strategy and raise $30 million in funding

PANews reported on September 24th that Autris (OTCID: AUTR), a Panamanian Bitcoin treasury company, announced the completion of its acquisition of BitCorp Capital. The company has acquired 100% of BitCorp Capital's shares, aiming to significantly expand its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company issued 30 million Earn-Out shares to the sellers, which will be issued based on a formula calculated based on net assets, capital increases, and other performance metrics of the combined entity. The company also announced plans to raise up to $30 million from accredited investors.
