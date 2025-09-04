Avail Nexus Unlocks Multichain Liquidity with Hyperliquid Across 10 Blockchains

Avail Nexus, a permissionless layer for cross-chain connectivity, has partnered with Hyperliquid, a rapidly growing decentralized exchange (DEX). The partnership endeavors to offer multichain liquidity to the consumers across ten blockchains. As per the official social media announcement of Avail Nexus, the integration permits Hyperliquid-based projects to leverage native liquidity on 10 prominent chains without requiring any redeployments or bridges.

Avail Nexus and Hyperliquid Join Forces to Deliver Multichain Liquidity

As a part of this collaboration, Avail Nexus has integrated with Hyperliquid, enabling multichain liquidity for users across ten notable blockchains, advancing modular chain scalability. This development positions Hyperliquid as a smooth gateway when it comes to multichain DeFi experience. Particularly, the supported chains in this respect take into account Ethereum, Kaia, Sophon, Scroll, Base, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, and more. This enables the integration of Nexus SDK without any significant effort.

As a result of this, the consumers are capable of depositing assets from the home chain while not requiring any navigating bridges. This substantially enhances user experience and bolsters liquidity flows. The integration also shortens the multi-step procedure into an inclusive in-app flow, letting consumers onboard in no time. Additionally, the projects such as Kinetiq, HyperBeat, and Hyperlend are already utilizing this upgrade, enjoying smooth onboarding as well as wider liquidity reach. Moreover, the chain abstraction feature of SDK further improves interoperability across diverse blockchain environments.

How Does Partnership Benefit Developers?

As per Avail Nexus, the developers deliver scalability and simplicity in their operations via Nexus SDK. Simultaneously, this integration also enables multichain deposits, decreases onboarding friction, and boosts adoption. Thus, the integration strengthens them to stay at the top in the case of providing frictionless liquidity access as well as a robust consumer experience.