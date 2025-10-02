Avalanche (AVAX) Crosses a Major Threshold in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Ecosystem! Here Are the Details

Avalanche (AVAX) has seen remarkable growth in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Avalanche Network DEX Transactions Hit 3-Year High: $17.4 Billion in September

According to a statement released by the platform’s official X account, the trading volume of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on the Avalanche network reached $17.4 billion in September. This figure marked the highest monthly trading volume recorded on the network in the last three years.

Experts attribute this increase to both a renewed appetite for risk in global markets and the impact of new DeFi protocols being developed within the Avalanche ecosystem. Liquidity mining campaigns, user base expansion, and transaction speed improvements are cited as key drivers supporting DEX volumes.

Avalanche, a Layer-1 blockchain characterized by high transaction capacity and low latency, has recently become an attractive infrastructure for DeFi projects. Its $17.4 billion transaction volume is considered an indicator not only of investor interest but also of the ecosystem’s growing use cases.

Analysts emphasize that if this trend continues, Avalanche could become one of the strongest DeFi hubs outside of Ethereum. However, they note that market fluctuations and global regulatory developments will continue to play a significant role in determining the ecosystem.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!